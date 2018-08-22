Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports red button

Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-0 to Brentford on Sunday afternoon

Defender Morgan Fox could feature for Sheffield Wednesday at home to Millwall on Wednesday night.

Fox (back) comes into contention for Jos Luhukay's side, who will be without defender Joost van Aken with an ankle problem.

Lucas Joao (groin) is not yet ready to return, while Kieran Lee, Almen Abdi and Gary Hooper are also absent. Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has not been named in the matchday squad so far this season.

Millwall are expected to continue with the same side which earned a first win of the season. Saturday's 2-1 victory over Derby maintained the Lions' unbeaten sequence, after three prior draws.

Shane Ferguson and Ryan Tunnicliffe came off the substitutes' bench against the Rams and could press for a starting place. Byron Webster returned for a competitive appearance after almost a year out with a serious knee injury in the Carabao Cup, but was not in the squad last weekend.

Opta stats

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in four home Championship games against Millwall (W2 D2) since a 2-1 defeat in September 2005.

0:43 Millwall 2-1 Derby Millwall 2-1 Derby

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall have found the net in each of the last eight league meetings between the sides - they haven't shared a goalless draw in a league match since December 1947.

Sheffield Wednesday haven't won a league match on a Wednesday since January 2014 (2-0 v Blackpool), drawing four and losing three since then.

Millwall have lost just two of their previous 23 games in the Championship (W13 D8), and are unbeaten in their opening three games of the current season (W1 D2).

Sheffield Wednesday have kept just three clean sheets in their last 17 Championship games, conceding in each of their three games so far in 2018/19.

Lee Gregory has been directly involved in three of Millwall's four goals in the 2018/19 Championship campaign (two goals and one assist).

Prutton's prediction

With the way things are going for Wednesday at the moment, this feels like a Millwall win. Neil Harris' side showed how good they were on Saturday against Derby, even though David Nugent scored to get the Rams back into the game, but it really seems that there's some stagnation in the Owls squad; Barry Bannan the one who comes out of Sunday's game with Brentford as one of the few shining lights.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)