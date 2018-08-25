Southampton 1-2 Leicester: Harry Maguire scores dramatic winner in stoppage time

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Harry Maguire was the hero as his stoppage-time strike earned Leicester a 2-1 victory over 10-man Southampton at St Mary's.

After a tepid first period, Ryan Bertrand opened the scoring seven minutes into a thrilling second half, but that lead lasted just four minutes as Demarai Gray capitalised on some poor Southampton defending to equalise.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then took centre stage as he went down in the box 13 minutes from time, but instead of earning his side a penalty, referee Jonathan Moss brandished a second yellow for simulation, with a red to follow.

Saints looked like they had done enough to hold on for a point, but Maguire had other ideas, as he drilled into the net through a sea of defenders (90+2) to snatch all three points for a Leicester side without the suspended Jamie Vardy.

Player ratings Southampton: McCarthy (6), Soares (5), Vestergaard (6), Hoedt (6), Bertrand (7), Hojbjerg (4), Lemina (7), Long (6), Ings (6), Elyounoussi (5), Redmond (6).



Subs: Austin (6), Romeu (n/a), Armstrong (n/a)



Leicester: Schmeichel (7), Chilwell 7), Morgan (6), Maguire (8), Mendy (7), Ndidi (7), Pereira (7), Amartey (6), Gray (7), Maddison (7), Iheanacho (5).



Subs: , Albrighton (6), Okazaki (n/a), Ghezzal (n/a)



Man of the match: Harry Maguire

Mark Hughes named an attack-minded side as he went in search of a solution to Saints' woes in front of goal, especially on their own patch, but even such a multitude of options could not inspire the hosts in the first half.

Nathan Redmond tested Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel low down to his right, before Danny Ings swivelled and fired for goal right on the stroke of half-time but the Denmark international was again equal to it.

The second half was the antithesis of the first, with the action flowing from end to end. Ings almost broke the deadlock four minutes after the break but was denied by Schmeichel.

Teams news Kelechi Iheanacho was the man to get the nod up front in place of the suspended Jamie Vardy for Leicester, with the former Manchester City striker leading the line on his own. Mohamed Elyounoussi was handed his full debut for Saints after recovering from injury, Charlie Austin was the man to miss out. Four changes in all for the hosts from their defeat at Everton, with Jannik Vestergaard also starting.

Schmeichel, however, was powerless soon after as Bertrand struck. Hojbjerg's low cross rolled into the path of the Saints skipper on the edge of the box, but he timed his strike to perfection, powering the ball into the roof of the net.

The game opened up as a result, with both sides creating chances, but Hojbjerg's senseless dismissal, as he tried to win a penalty despite no contact being made by Leicester's Daniel Amartey, ensured Saints tightened things up, content with a point.

And they almost held out, until Maguire stepped up. Fed by Chilwell on the left, the England international strode forward, fired for goal, the ball came through plentiful Saints defenders, leaving McCarthy wrong-footed, as he could only look on as the ball rolled into the net for the winner.

Demarai Gray celebrates his equaliser at St Mary's Stadium

Man of the match - Harry Maguire

Another performance to show why Leicester were demanding such an exorbitant fee for the England defender. His strike late in the day proved decisive, but some of his last-ditch defending was just as important at St Mary's.

One moment, in particular, exemplified everything Maguire is about, as he nicked the ball off the toe of Ings in the first half, just as the former Liverpool striker looked sure to score. Maguire (10) made two more clearances than anyone else on the pitch.

Notes for Southgate Maguire again showed why he is so integral to England with an assured display for Leicester. Bertrand's superb goal will certainly have attracted Gareth Southgate's attention, but no player gave the ball away more often than Bertrand at St Mary's. The other player to lose possession 21 times in the match? England hopeful Nathan Redmond.

Opta stats

Southampton have lost 24 points from leading positions in the Premier League since the start of 2017-18, the most of any team currently in the top-flight.

Leicester finally won back-to-back away league matches at Southampton for the first time ever, on their 40th visit there (W5 D14 L21).

Southampton have won just one of their last 13 Premier League matches at St Mary's (W1 D6 L6).

Leicester City had lost six successive Premier League games that they'd fallen behind in, before today - previously winning from behind in March versus West Bromwich Albion (4-1).

Since the start of last season, Leicester's Premier League games have seen eight red cards given, with only Everton's fixtures producing more in that period (11).

Southampton's Ryan Bertrand celebrates his goal with team-mate Cedric Soares

What's next?

Southampton travel to Brighton in the Carabao Cup in midweek before a Premier League trip to Crystal Palace next weekend, while Leicester host Fleetwood Town in the cup, before welcoming Liverpool to the King Power next Saturday, live on Sky Sports.