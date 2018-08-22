Stoke v Wigan preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports red button

Stoke City are yet to win in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Defender Cuco Martina could make his Stoke debut as Wigan visit in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday (kick-off 8pm).

The Curacao international, signed on a season-long loan from Everton, has been building up his fitness in the under-23s side and will be assessed ahead of the game. Defender Bruno Martins Indi missed Saturday's 2-2 draw at Preston with an Achilles injury.

Sam Clucas, who joined the club on deadline day, continues to recover from a knee operation in May.

Wigan are still without midfielder Darron Gibson (groin) but are hopeful the former Manchester United player will be fit in the coming weeks. Summer signings Dan Burn and Joe Garner also remain on the sidelines.

Winger Gavin Massey looks to have proved his fitness after a hamstring injury by playing 89 minutes of Saturday's draw with Nottingham Forest. Nathan Byrne will also hope for more game time after making his comeback from injury as a late substitute at the weekend.

Opta stats

Stoke City are winless in eight league encounters with Wigan (D6 L2) since a 2-0 win in May 2009 in a Premier League game.

This is the first meeting between Stoke and Wigan outside the top-flight since February 2005, a 1-0 win for Stoke via a Gifton Noel-Williams winner.

Gary Rowett is unbeaten in three previous matches against Wigan in all competitions (W2 D1), facing three different managers in those games (Uwe Rosler, Malky Mackay and Gary Caldwell).

Gary Rowett and Paul Cook faced four times in League Two in 2012-13 and 2013-14 when they were in charge of Burton Albion and Chesterfield respectively; Cook won two games to Rowett's one, with one draw.

Stoke are looking for their first home league win since January (2-0 v Huddersfield), having failed to earn the three points in each of their eight games since (D4 L4).

Wigan have won four of their last five away league matches on a Wednesday (L1), including each of the last three without conceding a goal.

Prutton's prediction

Can Stoke finally get their first win of the season? I'm not entirely sure they can because Wigan have looked good so far and should've been out of sight against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, though they ended up drawing 2-2 at the DW Stadium. I think Gary Rowett's men will need to keep an eye on Nick Powell and I'd back him to continue his wonderful goalscoring form.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)