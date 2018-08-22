Stoke 0-3 Wigan: Latics thump sorry Potters

2:04 Stoke 0-3 Wigan Stoke 0-3 Wigan

Will Grigg scored twice to inspire Wigan to a dominant 3-0 win away at struggling 10-man Stoke.

Grigg opened the scoring for the Latics three minutes before the half hour, converting Gavin Massey's pinpoint cross.

Massey got on the scoresheet himself shortly after, showing excellent determination to burst down the right and double the visitors' advantage.

Grigg notched his second from 12 yards on 57 minutes to complete a memorable away performance after referee John Brooks awarded a penalty following Joe Allen's foul on Nick Powell.

Late into the fixture, centre-back Ashley Williams was sent off for a second yellow card for bringing down substitute Josh Windass, compounding the misery which was felt around most of the bet365 Stadium.

For Stoke, the defeat continues their poor start to the Championship season, with Gary Rowett's side yet to register a win since returning to the second-tier after relegation from the Premier League last term.

Early openings fell for both teams, with Powell's free-kick safely held by Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Having seen Benik Afobe's goal disallowed for offside, the hosts went close when Tom Ince drove his shot over Christian Walton's crossbar.

Will Grigg celebrates scoring Wigan's third against Stoke

Afobe's header went wide and former Wigan midfielder James McClean saw his free-kick deflected wide as they upped the tempo in front of an expectant home support.

After soaking up Stoke pressure, Wigan led on 27 minutes when Massey delivered a low ball from the right for Grigg to sweep home right-footed into the bottom left-corner beyond Butland.

It soon got better for Paul Cook's men after 33 minutes played, when Massey's endeavour down the right saw him evade challenges of the Potters' defenders after playing a neat one-two with Powell and slamming right-footed across Butland.

Stoke pushed for a way back into the contest but they soon found themselves 3-0 from the penalty spot 12 minutes after half-time.

A sweeping move which was engineered by Antonee Robinson down the left concluded in the Everton loanee drilling a low ball into the area, with Powell tripped by Wales international Allen.

Up stepped Grigg who smashed home his third goal in two games, giving Butland no chance from the penalty spot, emphatically planting his right-footed kick past the England international.

Wigan were rampant and were agonisingly close to extending their advantage further when Reece James galloped into space before putting in a teasing delivery for Powell, who could only steer his effort over the crossbar.

Brooks later dismissed Williams on 77 minutes for a rash tackle on Windass, prompting taunts from the stands towards under-fire boss Rowett on the touchline.