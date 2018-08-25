Swansea 0-1 Bristol City: Andreas Weimann scores early winner

2:53 Swansea 0-1 Bristol City Swansea 0-1 Bristol City

Swansea saw their unbeaten Championship record come to an end as Andreas Weimann gave Bristol City a 1-0 victory at the Liberty Stadium.

Weimann netted with less than a minute on the clock for what turned out to be the game's only goal and Swansea were unable to manage a response.

Graham Potter's side looked leggy after their midweek draw with Leeds and paid the price despite having more of the ball than their opponents.

For all their possession Swansea did little with it, and although they pushed hard for an equaliser late on, they should have been at least three goals down after a poor first-half display.

Bristol rode out late home pressure and their Championship experience saw them secure a first win on Swansea soil since 2010.

It took just 29 seconds for visitors Bristol to move ahead. Sloppy Swansea defence allowed Niclas Eliasson to get down the left and his ball across the six-yard box was bundled home by Weimann.

It was a poor goal for Potter's team to succeed. The hosts saw more of the ball in their search for a response, but Bristol pressed their opponents in impressive fashion in midfield as they targeted Tom Carroll.

Swansea created little of note in the first half with a free-kick from Barrie McKay which was headed clear at the near post a half chance at best.

Bristol lost Wales squad member Marley Watkins to injury - Callum O'Dowda replaced him - but their best chance of a second was Eliasson's exceptional delivery from the left.

The Swede's set-pieces were excellent too, but he should have made it 2-0 to his side at the far post when he saw his close-range effort at the back post saved by Erwin Mulder.

Swansea were hanging on and it was Mulder to the rescue again as he blocked another effort from Weimann.

There was still time before the break for Bersant Celina to fire wide while Mulder also tipped a curling O'Dowda effort round the post.

Swansea failed to produce a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes and Potter responded at the break by introducing Jefferson Montero and Matt Grimes for Carroll and Joel Asoro.

Jay Fulton almost immediately headed a Montero cross wide and Oli McBurnie hooked Celina's free-kick over the bar as Swansea finally started to create some chances.

Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas - who signed on loan from Chelsea this week - put a shot just past the post at the other end.

Potter's third and final change was the introduction of Leroy Fer for McBurnie as his team built up a head of steam.

Celina went close, Fer saw an effort deflected over, and captain Mike van der Hoorn had a header cleared off the line by Weimann.

Grimes also tested Niki Maenpaa from distance and Martin Olsson shot wide, but it was not Swansea's day.

The managers

Graham Potter: "It wasn't the best of starts, that's the first thing to say. That can happen in football, but it's disappointing and we have to improve on that. I thought we recovered quite well for 20 or 30 minutes although we were not quite at our normal level. At the back end of the first half Bristol were dangerous and could have added to their lead.

"In the second half we needed to change things. We were a little bit flat in the first half - it was one of those days where it wasn't quite happening for us."

Lee Johnson: "It was a genuine tactic to try and get at Swansea early and disrupt them. I'm not saying they were complacent, but we got the goal and that's credit to the lads. It's very tough to come to a place like this and win and we could have put the game to bed on three or four occasions. It's only three points, but we showed a lot of people what we are about.

"Our team ethic means we are greater than the sum of our parts. There are a lot of experts in football who write people off, but we will keep our heads down and work hard."