Swansea v Leeds preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Swansea manager Graham Potter has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Championship rivals Leeds visiting the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

While Leeds have won three league games out of three, Swansea stand on seven points from a possible nine, which sets up an intriguing encounter. Goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt is progressing well in his recovery from a groin injury, but he is unlikely to feature against Leeds, with in-form Erwin Mulder set to continue as Swansea's last line of defence.

Striker Wilfried Bony remains a long-term absentee with knee trouble, and Potter is unlikely to deviate far from the side that gained a 0-0 draw at Birmingham three days ago.

Leeds will be without defender Pontus Jansson when they put their season's 100 per cent record on the line. The Swede suffered a back injury in training and misses the trip to south Wales, with further checks to be carried out ahead of next Saturday's clash against Norwich.

Leeds will also be without Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas as they continue to recover from ankle and thigh injuries respectively. It remains to be seen whether striker Kemar Roofe features after he appeared to suffer a knock during Saturday's 2-0 victory over Rotherham.

Opta stats

Swansea and Leeds haven't met since the 2010-11 season - their last meeting ended in a 3-0 victory for Swansea at Liberty Stadium in February 2011.

Leeds' last away win at Swansea came in April 1964, during a season when Leeds won promotion to the top flight - two goals from Alan Peacock and one from Johnny Giles secured a 3-0 win for the Whites at Vetch Field.

Swansea are looking to keep three consecutive league clean sheets since December 2015.

Leeds have won one of their last 11 away matches in all competitions on a Tuesday (D3 L7), a 2-1 win at Burton Albion on Boxing Day last year.

Leeds have won their opening first four matches of the 2018-19 season in all competitions - they have only won their opening five matches in a season on three previous occasions (1970-71, 1973-74 and 2009-10).

Swansea won their opening home game of the season, beating Preston North End by a goal to nil - they haven't won consecutive home league games without conceding since May 2017 (2-0 v Stoke City and 1-0 v Everton).

Prutton's prediction

With this one, I just feel like the Leeds freight train is going to keep rolling on, so I have to go for an away win; Bielsa's side will be a tough proposition because of the way they've started the season.

Against Birmingham on Friday, yes Swansea had plenty of the ball but they were losing it in key areas and I think if they continue to do that, Leeds will be the ones to hurt them.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 with Kemar Roofe to score first (35/1 with Sky Bet)