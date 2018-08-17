Tottenham v Fulham preview: Spurs start Wembley run

Tottenham won at Newcastle on the opening day

Mauricio Pochettino has called for a positive outlook as Tottenham start a longer-than-expected run at Wembley with their Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday.

The London derby against the newly-promoted Cottagers was meant to be Tottenham's only scheduled match at Wembley this season.

However, it was announced this week that the opening of their new stadium has been delayed until at least October over safety concerns.

That means Spurs look set to play three more home games at Wembley.

"We need to be all together," said Spurs boss Pochettino. "Our fans understand it's a massive, huge project that will be forever for them and for the club and it's not possible for different things that happen, it's not in our hands. The most import thing is to be positive."

Spurs, who won at Newcastle on the opening day, initially struggled at Wembley last season as they lost to Chelsea and drew with Burnley and Swansea.

However, they did adapt to life at the national stadium and finished the campaign strongly at home.

Fulham lost to Crystal Palace last weekend but return to Wembley with good memories having been promoted as Championship play-off winners last season.

"It's a great opportunity," said manager Slavisa Jokanovic. "We have fought for the opportunity to play against teams like Spurs."

Team news

Heung-min Son will be missing for Tottenham as he is away with South Korea at the Asian Games.

Erik Lamela and Harry Winks have returned to training but Victor Wanyama (knee) remains out.

Fulham must again do without defenders Tim Ream and Alfie Mawson through injury.

Left-back Joe Bryan, though, has recovered from the ankle problem picked up in the defeat by Crystal Palace, but defender Denis Odoi is still suspended after his red card in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final last season.

Midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has been working with the squad following his Deadline Day switch from Marseille, so he could feature for the first time.

Opta stats

Tottenham have won eight of their last nine Premier League meetings with Fulham, losing only in a home match in March 2013 (0-1).

Fulham have scored just five goals in their last 11 top-flight meetings with Spurs (W1 D2 L8), and never more than once in a match in that run.

This will be just Fulham's third game at Wembley Stadium. They lost the 1975 FA Cup final against West Ham, before beating Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final earlier this year.

Tottenham have lost just two of their last 38 home league games (W30 D6 L2), vs Chelsea and Manchester City last season.

Fulham have conceded in each of their last 18 Premier League away games - the longest current run without a clean sheet away in the top-flight (among the 20 teams in 2018-19).

This will be Fulham's 1000th match in the English top-flight - the 36th different team to reach that many games. The last side to reach the milestone were Norwich in January 2016, with a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has never scored a Premier League goal in August, despite playing 14 games, 988 minutes and attempting 46 shots. By contrast, he has scored nine goals from 41 shots and 820 minutes in Premier League games in September.

Merson's prediction

Fulham had a bit of a 'welcome to the Premier League' last weekend. They'll be a little bit concerned after coming up and spending a lot of money, but they just didn't put their chances away and Palace did, that's the difference between the two leagues. The Premier League is ruthless.

You don't want to get off to a start of played two, lost two because you're behind the eight ball straight away. I think Tottenham will win this one but I still think Fulham will be alright.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)