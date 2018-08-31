Wales Women 0-3 England Women: Phil Neville's side qualify for World Cup

1:06 England Women's manager Phil Neville is looking forward to leading his side out at a World Cup. England Women's manager Phil Neville is looking forward to leading his side out at a World Cup.

England booked their place in next summer's Women's World Cup in France after a 3-0 victory over Wales at Rodney Parade.

Heading into the game, both sides had the chance of securing qualification with Wales needing victory to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history.

However, after a tight first half, Phil Neville's side scored three goals in 12 second-half minutes through Toni Duggan, Jill Scott and Nikita Parris to qualify for the finals as Group 1 winners with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, defeat leaves Wales, who will finish second in the group, at the mercy of the play-off qualification rules. Only four of the seven second-placed sides will make it into the two-legged ties for a place in France next year, and Jayne Ludlow's side have to rely on results going their way in midweek.

Toni Duggan celebrates her opening goal

England had Neville dancing on the touchline in the sixth minute as Parris swept the ball home from close range after Alex Greenwood's shot deflected up and onto the crossbar, however the effort was ruled out by a late offside flag.

The Lionesses only dropped point during this qualification campaign had in the reverse fixture - a 0-0 draw at Southampton - but Ludlow's side had a more attacking approach in Newport and they forced Karen Bardsley into action on two occasions as she denied both Angharad James and Kayleigh Green from distance.

Nikita Parris had an early goal ruled out for offside

Bardsley was back in the action in the 36th minute, racing off her line to get an important hand to the ball ahead of Green, who went to ground in the penalty area. Questions were asked by Wales but the referee, in consultation with her assistant, waved away the appeals.

England came out after the break with renewed vigour and they made the all-important breakthrough in the 57th minute.

Jordan Nobbs' cross picked out Jodie Taylor but her shot was blocked by Laura O'Sullivan. The ball dropped to Fran Kirby, who showed great composure to square the ball for Duggan and the Barcelona striker provided the finish.

Lucy Bronze holds off Kylie Nolan

The lead was doubled three minutes later as Scott met Lucy Bronze's lofted pass and the Manchester City midfielder looped a header over O'Sullivan and into the back of the net.

Parris rounded things off for the Lionesses as O'Sullivan could not hold onto Greenwood's free-kick and Taylor flicked the ball up for the winger, who headed home from close range.

Neville can now start planning for next year's tournament, which starts on June 7, starting with the final game of their qualifying campaign away at Kazakhstan on Tuesday.