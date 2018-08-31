Wales Women vs England
Women's World Cup Qualifying Grp 1
7:45pm Friday 31st August
Rodney Parade
WALES v ENGLAND - GROUP 1
Here's how the table looks ahead of kick-off...
AS THINGS STAND...
Wales have played a game more than their visitors, and sit a point ahead of them as things stand, but should England pick up at least a point they can use their final game of qualification to leapfrog Wales into top spot.
That would leave Jayne Ludlow's side at the mercy of the play-off qualification rules. Only four of the seven second-placed sides will make it into the two-legged ties for a place in France next year, and Wales would be in danger of not making the cut with the likes of Scotland in a favourable position to take their place.
A POINT TO PROVE FOR ENGLAND...
The only points England have dropped in qualification came in the reverse fixture against their neighbours, Wales, as they stoutly defended to force a 0-0 draw at St Mary's in April.
WALES TEAM NEWS
Team to face England Women: O’Sullivan, Dykes, Ingle, Roberts,
Harding, James, Green, Fishlock, Ladd, Nolan, Ward.
Subs: Skinner, Evans, Griffiths, Lawrence, Hughes, Vincze,
Morgan.
ENGLAND TEAM NEWS
Team to face Wales Women: Bardsley, Greenwood, Bright,
Houghton, Bronze, Nobbs, Scott, Duggan, Kirby, Parris, Taylor.
Subs: McManus, Telford, Christiansen, Walsh, Daly, Mead, Lawley.
WALES WOMEN v ENGLAND WOMEN LIVE!
Good evening and welcome to Sky Sports’ digital coverage of
the Women’s World Cup qualifier between Wales and England. England Women need
at least a point to keep World Cup qualification in their own hands. Can they do it? Wales will have other ideas as they look
to qualify for their first World Cup.
Kick-off at Rodney Parade is at 7.45pm…
©2018 Sky UK