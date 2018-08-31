Other matches

Fri 31st August

Women's World Cup Qualifying - Grp 1

  • Wales Women vs England Women
  • 7:45pm Friday 31st August
  • Rodney Parade  

Wales Women -

England -

Latest Women's World Cup Qualifying odds

Live

Live commentary

Live updates of the Women's World Cup qualifying clash between Wales and England at Rodney Parade.

©2018 Sky UK