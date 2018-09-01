Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino on suits, family and dinner dates

Tubes sat down with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to talk suits, what his wife thinks about football and which Premier League manager the Argentine would pick to go out for dinner with.

Pochettino was in buoyant mood when he chatted to the Soccer AM star having watched his side beat Man Utd 3-0 on MNF.

However, it was the Spurs coach's sharp fashion sense on the Old Trafford touchline that was the initial point of discussion.

"The suit is maybe helping," said Pochettino. "With suit or tracksuit, I look good! I am handsome! Sunday I am going to use the suit again, but maybe with a different colour shirt.

"Black is more for evening, while white or navy is better than blue. I do not like to use black, which is more for dinner or a party, whereas navy blue is much better."

But how does Mrs Pochettino cope with her husband's obsession with the game then?

"Sometimes she hates football, but only for a very short period," he said. "This is normal as she is always the second option (to football) and always on the bench and sometimes out of the squad.

"Because it is always football, which is the priority. And it is difficult for your girlfriend, wife, or family to always be after football.

"And my priority in my life was always football. It is true that is the perception of my wife, but the reality is that my priorities are football and family in the same (equally)."

How about if Poch - whose team take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday - could select any top-flight boss to go out on a night with?

"Sure I would repeat with Alex Ferguson," said Pochettino. "We spent nearly three hours (together), but it felt like just one second. And after you start to regret, 'why did I not ask….!'

"So if you said to me one, I would say again Alex Ferguson."

