Kieran Donaghy says new Armagh role is 'an exciting project'

2:49 Kieran Donaghy explains his reasons for joining the Armagh backroom team Kieran Donaghy explains his reasons for joining the Armagh backroom team

Kieran Donaghy's latest move into coaching has been confirmed, with the news that the former Kerry star will join Kieran McGeeney's backroom team in Armagh.

The news was announced on Wednesday morning by the Orchard County.

"I am delighted to welcome Kieran to our coaching team. He brings a wealth of experience and skill and he will be a valued addition to the excellent team of committed people that are driving this team forward," said McGeeney.

"Our players will benefit enormously from his insights and presence and I believe this is a positive development for Armagh GAA particularly as we look towards 2021."

Armagh have been making steady progress under Kieran McGeeney, winning promotion to Division 1 in 2020

The Sky Sports pundit has previously taken charge of Tralee IT in the Sigerson Cup, and will now move onto his first intercounty role since his Kerry retirement in 2018.

'The Star' is hugely excited about working with the Ulster side.

"I've been talking to Kieran [McGeeney] a good bit over the last number of months," he said on Inside The Game.

"I've been doing a lot of work with my company up around the North, so I'm going to be around there more. I'm in Dublin two days a week as well.

"It's a nice fit. Kieran is a fantastic guy and has a serious set-up there. I'm delighted to get in, learn off him, and lend any expertise I have to his playing group. It's an exciting project for me. I've been looking to go down the management road.

"It's something I'm obviously interested in, and I'm looking forward to getting in with a very talented group of players."

The Orchard County are on an upward trajectory

Despite the long journey between Kerry and Armagh, Donaghy says the travel will be manageable.

"Working out of Dublin two days a week, it's only an hour and 20 minutes up the road," he outlined.

"I'm sick of staying in hotels on a nightly basis. So this will be a great outlet for me to go up after my work appointments, and get up there, and get in with a group of players that are newly promoted to Division 1 and striving for more, and striving for a run in Ulster next year. They have a great backroom side. I'm going up to see if I can have a tiny bit of influence on them, and see what we can do."

So what exactly will his role be?

"[I'll be] working with the forwards, and defensive stuff, probably bringing my basketball background and my small bit of experience on the GAA pitch to the set-up," he explained.

"I'm looking forward to it. That will be my role, and obviously there'll be days when I'm at home in Kerry and won't be able to make it. But for the most part, I'll fix my work schedule for my appointments in the North or in Dublin around training days. The weekends, I'll be looking to get in as well."

You can watch the full discussion on Inside The Game on Sky Sports Mix at 9pm Wednesday.