Dublin's Brian Howard says watching the 2021 All-Ireland final as a spectator was a low point in his career

Brian Howard is looking ahead to 2022

Most intercounty footballers experience their first championship defeat much sooner than Brian Howard.

The Raheny man made his senior debut in 2017, and picked up a fourth All-Ireland medal in 2020.

But Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo this year plunged the two-time All-Star into new territory, as he watched the decider pondering what might have been.

"It was extremely tough, to be honest," he said of the experience, watching on as Tyrone claimed their fourth-ever crown.

"You look at the last few years and Mayo have run us extremely close - a kick of a ball here or there. Kerry in 2019. Games that could go either way and we were fortunate to have experienced a lot of highs in football.

"Watching that All-Ireland final was a low point in my footballing career. I could speak for a lot of other lads when I say it was very difficult to watch. It was a cracking game of football and credit to Tyrone, they were worthy winners on the day.

"Now it's important for us to focus up and make sure that we're there or thereabouts next year."

Dublin fell to the Connacht champions after extra-time

Concentration will turn to 2022 as the men from the capital look to win back the Sam Maguire Cup.

"Thankfully in the past, we haven't lost too many games in championship but you do learn a huge amount from a loss," Howard noted.

"You look at the league games we've lost in the past and you do learn a lot from those defeats.

"You can grow and pick out the weaknesses of that performance and try to rectify them and make sure it doesn't happen again. This year will be no different; we'll learn. Two good quarters in the All-Ireland semi-final followed by two uncharacteristic quarters from ourselves. When we get back in January it's something we'll look at, rectify and progress. Hopefully it won't happen again."

But having to wait several months to set the record straight is a source of frustration.

"In the dressing room after the game, I'd say if you went around and asked everyone, they would have been able to play again [immediately] just to be able to rectify it," he said.

"That's the exciting thing in championship football; you've one chance when it comes to the business end of the season. Thankfully previously, the luck has been in our favour on the day but now the table has turned and Mayo got their worthy result that day."

Howard rises above Patrick Durcan of Mayo during the All-Ireland semi-final

Coming into the Mayo match, Dublin stumbled through the Leinster Championship, far from their best. But Howard says there was too much made of the Sky Blues' patchy form.

"Look, there's going to be stuff said, because Dublin are such a successful team," he outlined.

"There's going to be people talking, everybody is going to have their opinions about the form and stuff like that. It's a credit to the other teams. They're becoming more competitive. If you look at that game against Wexford this year, credit to them they were absolutely brilliant on the day and thankfully we got over the line.

"But I wouldn't say, there was no lack of form or anything like that. Just on the day, sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes players perform, sometimes they don't.

"There were some great performances, great quarters throughout the year. And you do learn, you do take those positives away. Just building, trying to get better and better each year.

"No, the lack of form, the narrative that goes around Dublin, whether it's about retirements, whether it's about form, whatever is going on, there is going to be people saying stuff. But we don't get involved in that. We know our business, we know our job at hand. When we go out, the dressing room, it's a nice tight-knit group.

"What goes on in the dressing room, regardless of what's said in the media or by external people, we just know that this is the job at hand and we go about our business that way."