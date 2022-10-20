Republic of Ireland qualifying for the World Cup is incredible for women's sport in Ireland, says Grace Walsh

Republic of Ireland defeated Scotland in last week's play-off at Hampden Park

The Republic of Ireland qualifying for next summer's World Cup is not only a historic achievement for the national team, but indeed for women's sport in the country.

Across a breadth of sports, female athletes have been admiring the achievement of Katie McCabe and Co.

"It was incredible," Kilkenny Camogie star Grace Walsh said of last week's play-off win over Scotland.

"It's such a big step and it's brilliant for women in sport, and for younger kids growing up that want to play. It's just setting a really good standard and it's just showing younger girls that these big goals can be achieved. It's showing that younger kids can look up to not just male sports stars, but female ones as well.

"Evanne Ní Chuilinn (broadcaster) had a tweet up after one of their last games of her son getting his football signed from Louise Quinn. And I just think that was a really empowering picture because it's a little boy looking up to a female role model.

Grace Walsh, a multiple All-Ireland winner with the Cats, feels the Ireland soccer team can inspire a new generation of female sports stars

"I think that's incredible for women's sport. What they've done, qualifying for for the World Cup, their first-ever major tournament, they've really made progress over the last few years. That was down to sheer hard work from them. Trying to empower younger girls. It didn't start this year, it's been going on for many years to be honest."

Walsh feels a rising tide will raise all boats, in regards to women's sport, saying: "I think success in any female sport is going to bring desire from younger kids to be at that level. That makes people want to put in more hard work to get on those teams.

"What that does then is it pushes people to play better, and that just improves the game itself. What that does then is improves that crowds that come and the people that watch it. So I think it will have an impact, not just on women's soccer, but female sport in general."

The Girls in Green are going to Australia and New Zealand next summer

Dublin football stars: 'A phenomenal achievement'!

Dublin footballers Jennifer Dunne and Martha Byrne also hailed the feat.

"I think for us to see them doing so well and driving standards on their end, and on our side with Gaelic football coverage has been increasing and growing the last few years, so I think it is a great time to be involved and playing sport as a girl or a woman," said Dunne. "Next summer is going to be very exciting."

"I was in [a bar] watching it, all of the tables were full, everybody was shouting at the TV," added Byrne.

"There was a Celtic match around the same time, so initially we were unsure if they were definitely going to be showing it, but it was actually across all of the TVs. It's great that it is getting to a point now that people don't just know Katie McCabe's name or Denise O'Sullivan, they know all of the players.

"I think it is a phenomenal achievement and I'm so excited for next summer, I can't wait to watch them."