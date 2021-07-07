British and Irish Lions: Two players isolating after positive coronavirus test in management team

Five members of the British and Irish Lions camp, including two players, are isolating after a positive coronavirus test in the management team.

The Lions said that the individual and four close contacts are being isolated and assessed at the team hotel.

The positive result came following a lateral flow test as part of the Lions' tour screening programme on Wednesday.

All members of the touring party were PCR-tested ahead of Wednesday's tour match against the Cell C Sharks, which was pushed back to a 7pm kick-off as they awaited confirmation "the subsequent round of PCR testing returns negative results".

The latest developments are a huge setback to the tour's prospects. The Lions are due to face South Africa in a three-Test series, starting on July 24.

The Springboks' scheduled warm-up Test against Georgia on Friday, meanwhile, has been cancelled because of Covid-19 infections in both camps, SA Rugby has announced.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley said: "We have followed all necessary precautions since the start of the tour, which included regular testing and rigorous Covid-19 counter-measure planning and protocols.

"Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of the entire touring party, which is why we quickly isolated the players and staff upon receiving the news of the positive result.

"Everyone has subsequently been lateral flow and PCR-tested.

"The five individuals affected will be monitored closely during isolation and receive the best possible medical attention as we await the results of their PCR tests.

"Further updates will follow in due course."