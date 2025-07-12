Super League: Leaders Hull KR beaten 28-10 at Leigh, Warrington leave it late in Perpignan

Josh Charnley scored his 250th and 251st Super League tries as Leigh ended a six-game losing streak against Hull KR by beating the Super League leaders 28-10, while Warrington left it late to defeat Catalans in Perpignan.

The 34-year-old winger reached his milestone with a 67th-minute effort before touching down again in the final minute in Leopards' first win over their visitors since lifting the Challenge Cup in 2023.

Fresh from last week's victory over champions Wigan, Adrian Lam's side jumped back into third with this six-try display.

Rovers were well beaten but remain top, two points clear of Wigan despite losing back-to-back games for the first time since May 2024.

Ethan O'Neill, Umyla Hanley, Keanan Brand and Lachlan Lam also crossed for the home side, with Gareth O'Brien kicking two goals, while Tyrone May and Kelepi Tanginoa replied for the Robins.

It had been a long wait between points for Leigh against their visitors, having been whitewashed in three successive league games since a play-off semi-final defeat in September 2023.

Image: Leigh Leopards' Lachlan Lam (left) scores his side's fourth try of the game

But that drought ended after eight minutes in Leopards' first attack. The game's first penalty provided the platform and ended with O'Neill jumping highest to collect Lam's kick and touching down in front of Rovers' fans.

Rovers' decision to play Danny Richardson, in place of Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, absent through head injury protocols, didn't pay dividends.

Richardson was forced off with just 16 minutes gone, bringing Jez Litten into the action.

Four minutes later, though, Rovers levelled when May jinked through a gap in the defensive line for Arthur Mourge, Super League's top points scorer, to level.

The Robins threatened a second try as Mourge and James Batchelor went close while Tanginoa's effort was disallowed for offside. Leigh recovered and capitalised on individual mistakes to register two tries in six minutes. Centre Hanley dotted down after 26 minutes as opposite number Jack Broadbent missed his one-on-one tackle.

When Joe Burgess failed to cleanly gather O'Brien's kick, Brand collected the loose ball and stretched out to score. O'Brien missed both conversion attempts but Leigh led 14-6 at the break.

Tanginoa cut the deficit with a 48th-minute score as Bailey Hodgson's rare handling error presented the chance.

Image: Leigh Leopards' Joe Ofahengaue (centre) is tackled by Hull KR players

But that's where the comeback ended as Lam finished off a brilliant break from bulldozing centre Tesi Niu after 50 minutes.

Charnley's landmark try and final-minute effort sealed the points and confirmed Leopards as genuine Grand Final contenders.

Catalans Dragons 20-24 Warrington Wolves

Josh Thewlis scored a dramatic late try as Warrington boosted their hopes of reaching the Super League play-offs with a hard-fought 24-20 win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Tries from Zack Gardner, George Williams and Jordan Crowther helped Wire take an 18-2 half-time lead at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Dragons responded after the break with tries from on-loan Hull hooker Denive Balmforth, who crossed twice, and Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet to lead 20-18 before Thewlis converted his own late score to win it for the visitors.

A third successive victory saw Warrington move level on points with seventh-placed Wakefield and within one of Hull in sixth as the play-off battle intensifies.

The game was threatened by torrential rain and thunderstorms after weeks of excessive heat, with ground safety officers consulting with the officials on safety protocols prior to kick-off.

Catalans full-back Sam Tomkins strained his knee in the warm-up and was replaced by 18th man Aispuro-Bichet, who kicked an early penalty after Warrington full-back Matt Dufty fumbled a high ball into an offside team-mate close to his own line.

The visitors responded immediately with a try for centre Gardner, who collected a kick in-goal from Marc Sneyd, who hit a post with the conversion.

Williams doubled their lead moments later, inter-passing with Connor Wrench to regather and score, with Sneyd on target with the conversion to make it 10-2.

Wire prop Paul Vaughan was creating huge problems for the home team with a series of tackle-busting drives and won a penalty, converted again by Sneyd, who had to leave the pitch with a thigh strain shortly after.

It did not derail Wire, who scored their third try when substitute Crowther splashed down over the line five minutes from the interval, converted by Thewlis.

Sneyd failed to return for Warrington in the second half, with Stefan Ratchford stepping into the halves.

Balmforth replaced Alrix Da Costa for Catalans at hooker and scored in the 52nd minute, side-stepping through the defence from 10 metres, Aispuro-Bichet's conversion putting just 10 points between the sides.

The try of the match saw Nick Cotric and Tommy Makinson streak down the left wing before releasing Aispuro-Bichet to roll over the line on the hour mark, the latter's touchline conversion setting up a grandstand finish.

Balmforth dotted down again from close range when Warrington failed to deal with a kick and Aispuro-Bichet booted the extras to put Catalans ahead with six minutes left.

However, Thewlis had the last laugh three minutes later, picking up a Williams grubber in the right corner to the elation of the 800 travelling Warrington supporters, the winger adding the touchline conversion to put the game to bed.

