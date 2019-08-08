Who makes your Argentina/South Africa combined team?

Mario Ledesma and Rassie Erasmas have picked their sides, but who would you select?

Vote for your combined Argentina/South Africa XV ahead of Saturday's final day Rugby Championship Test in Salta.

For home side Argentina, talismanic skipper Agustin Creevy returns ahead of their 2019 Rugby Championship closer against the Boks as part of five changes.

While the Boks have rotated their entire front row with props Tendai Mtawarira and Trevor Nyakane and hooker Bongi Mbonambi packing down as they seek a first title since 2009.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below.

Our coverage of the weekend's international rugby begins at 10am on Saturday as we bring you Australia vs New Zealand, live from the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sky Sports Action.

Australia vs New Zealand Live on

We'll also have coverage of Argentina vs South Africa as the 2019 Rugby Championship comes to a close on Saturday, tune in live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.

Argentina vs South Africa Live on

And on Sunday, we'll bring you the first of England's pre-World Cup Summer Internationals as Eddie Jones' side host Wales at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports Action from 1pm.

England vs Wales Live on

What a weekend we have in store!