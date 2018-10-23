Bath's request to replay Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse rejected

Bath were beaten by Toulouse in their opening Champions Cup match

Bath's plea to have their European Champions Cup tie against Toulouse replayed has been rejected.

The English club lost 22-20 at home to French side Toulouse on October 13 but Bath complained referee Andrew Brace had blown the full-time whistle shortly before the full 80 minutes had elapsed.

The clock being displayed on television screens showed three seconds of time remaining, and Bath argued Brace denied them an attacking line-out which might have led to a match-clinching score.

However, European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement: "It has been reported in the media the match referee, Andrew Brace, blew the full-time whistle three seconds before the 80 minutes had elapsed. However, this is incorrect.

Andrew Brace was the match referee, and has been backed by EPCR

"Although the television match graphics indicated that 79 minutes and 57 seconds had elapsed when the match ended, the official stadium clock which was visible to players, club management and to spectators, clearly displayed that 80 minutes had elapsed.

"Once Andrew Brace received confirmation in his earpiece from the official time-keeper that time was up, he blew the final whistle."

However, the statement added: "EPCR accepts that the disparity in this instance between the official time and the time shown on the television match graphics caused some confusion, and ways to avoid any similar situation in the future will be carefully considered by the tournament organiser."

Bath's hopes of a replay were then dashed in a short sentence that said: "The result of the Pool 1 match stands."