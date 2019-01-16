Malakai Fekitoa to join Wasps from Toulon this summer

Malakai Fekitoa will leave Toulon after two seasons in France

New Zealand centre Malakai Fekitoa will join Wasps this summer from Toulon.

Fekitoa, who joined Toulon from the Highlanders in 2017, has 24 caps for the All Blacks and was part of their World Cup winning squad in 2015.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: "Malakai is a world-class player with bags of talent.

"He is a proven player at the top level and to bring someone of his calibre to Wasps is a massive coup for the club.

"We're very much looking forward to welcoming him to the Ricoh in the summer where he will no doubt bring vital experience and know-how which will be of great benefit to some of our younger players."

Fekitoa's arrival will help offset the losses of Bristol-bound England No 8 Nathan Hughes and South Africa full back Willie Le Roux at the end of the season.

Lima Sopoaga and Malakai Fekitoa will reunite at Wasps next season

The 26-year-old will link up with former All Blacks and Highlanders team-mate Lima Sopoaga at the Ricoh Arena.

Fekitoa said: "I am very excited to make the move to the Ricoh Arena next season.

"Wasps are a team that play an exciting brand of rugby and are very ambitious. Hopefully I can help them push forward and achieve silverware in the next few years."