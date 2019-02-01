Sky Live: England prepare to face Samoa, Fiji and Japan in Sydney Sevens

Will Muir will hope to take England Sevens past the pool stage out in Sydney

England have made two alterations to their squad ahead of the HSBC Sydney Sevens, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports this weekend.

England will play Samoa, Fiji and Japan in Pool A on day one, with all three games live on Sky Sports.

Harry Glover has joined up with the squad after missing out in New Zealand while Will Edwards is back from injury to make his first World Series appearance of the campaign.



England will be without Alex Davis and Ollie Lindsay-Hague after they sustained injury setbacks in Hamilton last weekend.

Join us on Sky Sports as the World Rugby Sevens Series continues in Australia

Head coach Simon Amor said: "The margins are so small in sevens and we didn't get our game going until day two in Hamilton. Our accuracy and team cohesion wasn't quite there, but I was pleased with our mindset on the second day.



"I was impressed with the way that our younger talent in this group performed and while we are not quite getting the luck with injuries at the moment, and we're disappointed for Alex and Ollie, we're excited to see the impact of having Harry and Will in the side in Sydney this weekend.



"The game is becoming more and more physically demanding, and with a tough and physical pool for this tournament, getting our recovery right has been a key focus to ensure that we're in the best place possible heading into Sydney."

Phil Burgess is part of Simon Amor's squad at the Sydney Sevens this weekend

England’s Pool A fixtures England v Samoa Sky Sports Mix February 2 - 00:12am England v Fiji Sky Sports Arena February 2 - 06:02am England v Japan Sky Sports Arena February 2 - 09:45am

The Spotless Stadium will host this weekend's event, and Amor added: "It's always exciting playing at a new stadium and this one is in a particularly inspirational setting at the Olympic Park.



"We know we are going to face a partisan crowd at the weekend, especially with the strong support all our pool opposition will have, but it's playing in these great atmospheres that are the most memorable - we're really looking forward to it."

England Sevens squad: Dan Bibby, Tom Bowen, Phil Burgess, Richard de Carpentier, Will Edwards, Harry Glover, Charlton Kerr, Tom Mitchell, Will Muir, Ryan Olowofela, Dan Norton, Ethan Waddleton. 13th man: James Rodwell