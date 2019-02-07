Scotland make four changes for Six Nations clash with Ireland

Blair Kinghorn drops to the bench despite scoring a hat-trick against Italy

Blair Kinghorn has been dropped to the bench despite an opening weekend hat-trick in one of four Scotland changes for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Ireland.

The 22-year-old was voted player of the opening round after his hat-trick in Scotland's win over Italy, but misses out as Sean Maitland returns from injury on the wing.

Jonny Gray is also fit again and slots in for Ben Toolis in the second row, while injured forwards WP Nel and Sam Skinner are replaced by Simon Berghan and Josh Strauss.

