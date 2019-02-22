England's Will Greenwood, James Haskell and Tom Wood on the journey to Cardiff to take on Wales

What kind of welcome can the England team expect in Cardiff on Saturday?

England travel to Cardiff on Saturday to take on Wales in one of rugby's oldest rivalries.

There's not much between the teams over the course of history: in their 131 games played, England have won 62, Wales 57, and 12 have been drawn.

As fans flock to the Welsh capital to watch the only two unbeaten teams left in the men's edition of this year's Guinness Six Nations, we asked a few England players what it's like to face Wales in Cardiff.

"Forget about World Cups and medals and Grand Slams, there are just certain occasions that are so, so, so special," Will Greenwood said on this week's podcast. "It's one of the few occasions where I get a little bit sentimental and a little bit teary-eyed."

Saints flanker Tom Wood said: "England-Wales in Cardiff is a massive game in its own right, regardless of whether the Championship is on the line or anything else."

It's nice because it's a battle of the coaches, it's a battle of the teams, it's a battle of the fans, and it's all down in rugby heartland. James Haskell

Wood's Northampton team-mate James Haskell added: "Wales are a completely different side when they play against England in Cardiff. It's amazing how they all grow by 10 feet."

England have had the upper hand over Wales in recent times, winning the last five Six Nations encounters between these teams. However, Wales have a good overall record against the English in Cardiff; losing only 16 out of their 46 games there over the years.

Getting a win at the Principality Stadium is difficult for many reasons, and it all starts before the visitors even arrive at the stadium.

"Getting the bus ride in from the English team hotel, it's going to be a 4.45pm kick-off so it will still be light, but they'll be - I'm very careful to use the right words - 'well lubricated' in Cardiff," said Greenwood.

"The bus will go through the centre of Cardiff, and they will not be the most popular bus in Christendom as they go through there. However, as a player you're just going 'How good's this? They intensely dislike us' - and you use that."

Greenwood's sentiments are shared by Haskell, who was made to feel particularly unwelcome one year.

"The bus journey in is just as intimidating as it is taking to the field," Haskell told Sky Sports. "I've never seen so many angry people. I remember I waved at a granny once because she was looking and smiling. She gave me the finger."

Greenwood said the Principality Stadium is "the greatest rugby stadium on the planet, full stop", but says the intimidation continues once you run out on the field.

Will Greenwood scored a hat-trick against Wales in the 2001 Six Nations

"You rock up into the stadium, and I'm not sure whether the roof will be shut or open, but even if it's open: steep-sided on both sides, 75,000 people rammed in, you can almost touch the front row of the supporters - it is absolutely insane," said the 2003 World Cup winner.

"When Land of Our Fathers bangs out, I promise you the hairs on the back of your neck just go up, and as an English rugby player you just go 'This is the best place to be right now'.

"I always remember Martin Johnson going 'Isn't that amazing? Isn't that amazing? And won't it be even better when they're absolutely silent?', and you go 'Yeah, you're bang on', and you go to work."

Tom Woods made his debut against Wales in the 2011 Six Nations

Wood made his debut in this fixture eight years ago, a game won by England. Despite the result, it's the pre-match noise that sticks with the 32-year-old to this day.

"I was lucky enough to make my debut back when it was the Millennium Stadium and the roof was closed and it was a Friday night - opening day of the Six Nations - and it is to this day probably the best atmosphere," said Wood. "Obviously for me personally, with it being a debut it was heightened even more."

The famous Stereophonics line from a similarly-titled song goes "As long as we beat the English we don't care", and Haskell says the English are fully aware of what their scalp means to their neighbours over the Severn bridge.

James Haskell was part of the England team that beat Wales in Cardiff in 2015

"If they were to beat England, and nothing else went their way, they'd be very, very happy people," said Haskell. "It's nice because it's a battle of the coaches, it's a battle of the teams, it's a battle of the fans, and it's all down in rugby heartland."

On Saturday, Eddie Jones' troops will become the latest to feel the full intensity of a cold welcome from all of Wales, and Wood expects there be plenty of the tension that has made this rivalry one of rugby's best fixtures over the years.

"It will be a red-hot atmosphere and a great occasion," said Wood. "And it will be blood and thunder no doubt."