Premiership round-up: Late Northampton Saints try stuns Bath

A late try from David Ribbans sealed Northampton's win

Northampton denied Bath at the death to seal victory, as there were also wins for Exeter, Sale and Harlequins.

Northampton Saints 27-26 Bath

Northampton dug deep late on to edge past Bath 27-26 at Franklin's Gardens.

David Ribbans' added-time try gave James Grayson a conversion opportunity to win the match, with the youngster holding his nerve to seal a second successive Gallagher Premiership win.

Bath thought they had won it with tries for Ruaridh McConnochie and Zach Mercer, but Ribbans' effort followed on from scores for Rory Hutchinson and Alex Mitchell for victory.

"We're delighted to get a victory here, especially at home in front of our supporters," said Northampton coach Chris Boyd after the game. "We're far from happy with how we've played but the fact we kept our composure and managed to sneak across the line was a pretty fair effort."

Exeter Chiefs 35-17 Newcastle Falcons

Exeter returned to the top of the Gallagher Premiership with a comfortable 35-17 victory over Newcastle at Sandy Park.

Chiefs scored five tries through Santiago Cordero, Jack Yeandle, Olly Woodburn, Nic White and Greg Holmes, with Gareth Steenson converting all five.

The Falcons remain rooted to the bottom of the table and looked a side short of confidence, although early injury disruptions to their front five did not help their situation.

It was a comprehensive victory for the Chiefs

Wasps 18-24 Sale Sharks

Faf de Klerk inspired Sale to a 24-18 victory at Wasps to emphatically bounce back from their mauling at Northampton in the Premiership.

The South African scrum-half was instrumental in all three of his side's tries and kicked seven points during the Sharks' win at the Ricoh Arena.

Dai Young's side pressed for a dramatic late score with a multi-phase attack but Sharks held firm with the clock deep into the red to go some way to banishing the 67-17 nightmare suffered at Franklin's Gardens a week ago.

Harlequins 36-26 Bristol

Mike Brown scored a record-equalling 89th try for Harlequins as they secured a bonus-point 36-26 victory over Bristol Bears to move back into third in the Premiership.

Brown, who has played for Quins since 2005, was one of five try scorers at the Stoop as the hosts claimed their fourth Premiership win in a row for the first time since 2014.

Joe Marchant scored his 11th try of the campaign, while young star Nathan Earle grabbed his seventh try in the league to cement the win late on.