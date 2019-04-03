Wales flanker Josh Navidi on target for World Cup return from injury

Josh Navidi is expected to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks

Wales flanker Josh Navidi will be fit for World Cup preparations after having successful surgery on an elbow injury.

Navidi dislocated his elbow in the Cardiff Blues' Guinness PRO14 victory over the Scarlets on March 23 - six days after helping Wales complete a Six Nations Grand Slam.

The 28-year-old faces a rehabilitation period of 10 to 12 weeks and will be fit for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, which starts in September.

"Josh dislocated his elbow in a bit of friendly fire, which was unfortunate," said Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

"He's had surgery and will be right to go for the World Cup camps.

"He'll be out for up to three months but will be able to return to running fairly early in the rehab process and maintain his conditioning under the guidance of our first-class medical and strength and conditioning teams.

"He will be refreshed, which will be really good for him going into the camp."

Wales' World Cup preparation starts with a July camp at Fiesch in the Swiss Alps.

Warren Gatland's side will play four warm-up games - two against England and two with Ireland - before meeting Georgia in their World Cup opener at Toyota City on September 23.