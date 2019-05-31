Josh Beaumont to captain England XV against Barbarians

Josh Beaumont is playing in a Barbarians fixture for the fourth time

Josh Beaumont will captain an England XV against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

Coached by Jim Mallinder, England's side does not include players from Saracens or Exeter Chiefs because of their involvement in the Gallagher Premiership final a day earlier.

Beaumont, in his fourth Barbarians fixture, is joined in the second row by Bath's Elliott Stooke.

Harlequins back Marcus Smith will play at 10. His inclusion means he will miss the World Rugby U20s Championship in Argentina, while former England U20 Alex Mitchell of Northampton Saints plays alongside him at half-back.

Joe Marchant, scorer of 11 Premiership tries for Harlequins this season, is named at centre outside Newcastle Falcons' Johnny Williams at 12.

Another former England U20, Piers O'Conor, will start on the right wing after an impressive first season at Bristol Bears, with Wasps' top try scorer this season, Josh Bassett, named on the left wing. Simon Hammersley, who will join Sale Sharks next season, is named at full-back.

Northampton Saints' Teimana Harrison is the only full England international to start the match and will play at No 8, with Ben Curry of Sale and Alex Dombrandt of Harlequins alongside him in the back row.

Sale's Ross Harrison, Bath's Tom Dunn and Northampton's Ehren Painter will all start in the front row.

"We have got real balance in the squad between some experienced Premiership players, some with international caps and a lot of youth that has come through the system," Mallinder said.

"This game will be massive for them and you can see their motivation and desire. They all have really deserved the opportunity this weekend.

"With the Barbarians you have got to expect the unexpected. We have seen their squad full of world-class players and we know they will be doing world-class things on the pitch.

"We have got to embrace that challenge, but we have to concentrate on our own game and play as a team."

England XV:15 Simon Hammersley, 14 Piers O'Conor, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Josh Bassett, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell, 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Ehren Painter, 4 Elliott Stooke, 5 Josh Beaumont (c), 6 Alex Dombrandt, 7 Ben Curry, 8 Teimana Harrison



Replacements: 16 Tommy Taylor, 17 Beno Obano, 18 Paul Hill, 19 Will Spencer, 20 Tom Ellis, 21 Ben White, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Ben Loader