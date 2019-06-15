Sam Hidalgo-Clyne to leave Scarlets by mutual consent

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne has been on loan at Gallagher Premiership outfit Harlequins since March.

Scotland scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne is to leave Scarlets by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old joined the Welsh region from Edinburgh last summer and made 18 appearances for the side.

However, he joined Gallagher Premiership club Harlequins on loan for the rest of the season in March and has also been linked with a move to French giants Toulouse.

"I have enjoyed my time at the Scarlets," said Hidalgo-Clyne, who has 12 Scotland caps to his name.

"The boys are great and the fans are very passionate, but it's best for all concerned that I continue my rugby career elsewhere."

General manager of rugby Jon Daniels added: "We wish Sam well for the future and thank him for his commitment to the Scarlets cause.

"I am sure he will be an asset to whichever club he joins for the next chapter of his career."