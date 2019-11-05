Beauden Barrett backs Ian Foster to replace Steve Hansen

Barrett believes assistant Ian Foster is the strongest candidate available

New Zealand full-back Beauden Barrett has tipped assistant Ian Foster to take the reins from Steve Hansen as head coach.

The All Blacks missed out on a third successive Rugby World Cup triumph, but claimed the bronze medal with a comfortable victory over Wales in Hansen's final game after eight years in charge.

Barrett, who is the third-highest point scorer in New Zealand history, believes hiring Foster would be the least disruptive option, having been a mainstay in the backroom staff since Hansen's appointment following the 2011 World Cup.

The All Blacks celebrate securing bronze against Wales

"He's a very intelligent coach. A great team man and hopefully we can have some continuity going forward," the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald.

Hansen will be a tough act to follow following trophy-laden years at the helm, in which he landed the 2015 World Cup, six Rugby Championship wins and was awarded World Coach of the Year on four occasions.

Barrett has commended Hansen for his presence within the dressing room and insists he has left a lasting impression amongst the players.

"Steve's legacy is a very strong one. His win percentage speaks for itself," Barrett said. "I think the biggest thing with Steve is the way he makes his players' feel.

"We know he 100 per cent has our back. As a player that's all you can really ask for. He's taught me a lot along the way and I'm very lucky for that."

New Zealand-born Gatland (right) is in the running to take over after leaving Wales

The 60-year-old, who replaced Graham Henry after seven years as an assistant coach steps down with a win percentage of 86 per cent.

Warren Gatland, who stepped down as Wales boss following their loss to the All Blacks is among the candidates in the running to replace Hansen, although his commitments to The Chiefs and the British and Irish Lions' 2021 tour to South Africa could rule him out.