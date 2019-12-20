Gallagher Premiership: What to look out for this weekend

The Premiership gears up for a busy festive schedule this weekend

Attentions turn back to the Premiership this weekend after two rounds in Europe. Here's what to keep an eye out for across the country ahead of a busy Christmas schedule ...

Friday night clash

Sat in seventh and off the beaten track, Johan Ackermann's Gloucester will be targeting a home victory on Friday night against Worcester at Kingsholm to try and force themselves back into things.

A win will temporarily propel them to fourth or third, depending on if they can secure a bonus-point success, but defeat would leave them adrift and playing catch-up already in the race for the play-offs.

Can Danny Cipriani and Gloucester force their way up the Premiership table on Friday evening?

The Warriors have been one of the surprise packages of the season. A squad largely unheralded in comparison to the rest of the Premiership, Worcester just seem to have a knack of getting wins.

They currently sit fourth in the league table with three wins from five, and so head to Kingsholm with not much pressure on their shoulders.

500 - Both @bathrugby and @gloucesterrugby are set to play their 500th @premrugby game this weekend; Leicester, Saracens and Wasps are the only clubs to have previously reached this milestone. Rivals. pic.twitter.com/SkVe2sLNGc — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) December 19, 2019

Struggling Tigers need a win; Sarries seeking points

Saturday sees a schedule of four Premiership fixtures, with Leicester Tigers and Sarries both in action in two compelling fixtures.

The Tigers, who would be bottom of the table if not for Saracens' 35-point deduction, have just one win and four defeats from five fixtures so far this season, and welcome Exeter Chiefs to Welford Road at 3pm on Saturday.

Leicester Tigers are really struggling and desperately need victories

The Chiefs have looked in superb form, particularly in Europe this season, and sit third in the Premiership, looking to place themselves within the top two come play-offs time.

The Tigers are desperate for a victory against anyone, with another home defeat likely to ramp up the pressure once again. Any clash with the Chiefs is difficult though - this is a fixture to certainly look out for.

The other headline clash on Saturday sees Saracens host high-flying Bristol in London (also at 3pm).

The defending champions sit on -18 points in their quest to avoid relegation, while the Bears are second having only lost one game so far this season.

Maro Itoje and Saracens will look to claw back more ground from their negative points deduction at home to Bristol on Saturday

Bristol head to Allianz Park with little to fear and will be going all out for victory. Any defeats for Saracens this season, considering the situation they're in, could be calamitous news and that's reflected in team selection, as Mark McCall goes really strong again.

There are two further games on Saturday as Sale host league leaders Northampton (3pm), looking to force their way into the top four, and Wasps host Harlequins with both teams struggling to get their seasons going.

Irish face Bath on Sunday

The Sunday fixture this week sees London Irish play Bath in Reading (3pm), with Irish sure to view this game as a chance to move further up the table.

Declan Kidney's London Irish will seek to keep their positive Premiership season going at home to Bath on Sunday

Bath have really struggled in recent weeks and are not enjoying a good campaign, while Declan Kidney's Irish have been surprising a few this season with their performances and results.

Sixth in the Premiership, Irish have started well enough to aim for Champions Cup qualification at the very least this season. Victory on Sunday could put them third.