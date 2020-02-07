Friday's Super Rugby wrap: Sharks down Highlanders, Brumbies see off Rebels

Aphelele Fassi grabbed two tries for the Sharks against the Highlanders

We round-up the opening matches of Round 2 of this year's Super rugby competition, which saw victories for the Sharks and Brumbies...

Highlanders 20-42 Sharks

Makazole Mapimpi and Aphelele Fassi ran in two tries apiece as the Sharks overran the Highlanders in the first Super Rugby clash of Friday in Dunedin.

It was even in the early stages of the match as Mitch Hunt and Curwen Bosch exchanged penalties, but James Venter put the visitors in the ascendancy when he raced onto a pass from Kerron van Vuuren to score the opening try.

The Sharks celebrated victory over the Highlanders

World Cup winner Mapimpi then finished off a fine move involving Fassi and Sikumbuzo Notshe five minutes before half time, adding his second just before the break after taking an offload from Madosh Tambwe.

Bosch converted both and added a further penalty, although Highlanders hit back through tries from Dillon Hunt and Jona Nareki to keep themselves in the hunt.

It was not to be, however, as Fassi's two tries either side of one from Michael Collins sealed the Sharks' third-successive win over the Highlanders.

Brumbies 39-26 Rebels

Tom Cusack was among the try-scorers for the Brumbies against the Rebels

The Brumbies made it two wins out two in 2020 as they overcame the Rebels at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

Irae Simone, Tom Banks, Tom Cusack, Solomone Kata, Folau Fainga'a and Tom Wright all crossed in the win for the hosts.

Simone took a pass from Scott Sio to open the scoring and then turned provider for Banks to push the home side further in front.

Kata chased down a grubber kick from Noah Lolesio to increase the Brumbies' lead, but Angus Cottrell managed to get the visitors on the board two minutes before half time.

Cottrell added another soon after the break to put the Rebels back in the contest, yet Fainga'a's score kept the scoreboard ticking over for the home side.

Wright's try, again coming from a Lolesio kick and sandwiched by scores from Dane Haylett-Petty and Frank Lomani, proved enough to secure victory for the Brumbies.