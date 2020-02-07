Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty says there is plenty more to come from team

Johnny Sexton scored all of Ireland's points in their 19-12 win over Scotland

Ireland supporters have been promised "there's plenty more to come" from their team ahead of a Six Nations showdown with Grand Slam champions Wales.

Andy Farrell's reign as head coach began in unconvincing fashion with a nervy opening-weekend win over Scotland, played in a Dublin atmosphere which new captain Johnny Sexton described as "flat".

Ireland are back at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday against a Wales side who have won eight successive Six Nations games.

Scrum coach John Fogarty is enthusiastic about the potential in Ireland's squad but also warned fans improvement will be a gradual process.

Ireland will have their work cut out against a Wales side that have won their past eight games

"We've had a number of weeks prep for Scotland, we've another week in us now. There's plenty more to come," said 42-year-old Fogarty.

"There have been huge positives out of last week, the win has really been important.

"As a coaching group, as a whole group, we're unbelievably excited about where we can go with the team, but we'll do it step by step and tomorrow is another step for us.

"It's important that we take it, we're looking forward to it."

Wales cross the Irish Sea having not lost a Six Nations match since a 37-27 defeat in Dublin two years ago.

This weekend's mouthwatering encounter could be severely affected by testing weather conditions, with heavy rain and gusty conditions forecast.

Fogarty insists the hosts are prepared for the potential double onslaught of Wayne Pivac's side and Storm Ciara.

"We've put some scenarios in during the week so that we're adaptable tomorrow, so we'll see what the scenario is when we arrive," he said.

"The team leaders and Faz (Farrell) will make some decisions around how we'll start the game and so on. But we've had a good week and we feel we are ready for Storm Ciara and Wales.

"I don't think either team will want to see a storm come in and take away from the occasion. We'll see what arrives tomorrow and hopefully it won't be Storm Ciara."