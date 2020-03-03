Wales lock Bradley Davies signs two-year Ospreys deal

Bradley Davies signs new deal at Ospreys

Wales lock Bradley Davies has signed a two-year deal with Ospreys.

Davies, who has won 66 Test caps, joined the Ospreys in 2016 after playing for Cardiff Blues and Wasps.

"I still feel I have a lot to offer as a player," Davies said. "While I know my role is about helping the next generation of Ospreys locks, like Will Griffiths and Adam Beard, I still have a job to do on the field and that is getting the Ospreys back to where we belong."

Davies follows Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric's decision to commit his future to the club and the appointment of new head coach Toby Booth.

"The Ospreys were always the leading Welsh region and most successful and we need to get back up there."

Davies was part of the Wales squad that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Japan. Davies, who has featured in three World Cups, managed just one game at last year's tournament.