Alun Wyn Jones says Wales may enter 'uncharted territory' if they lose to England

Alun Wyn Jones admits Wales are entering uncharted territory as the Grand Slam champions attempt to avoid a third successive Six Nations defeat.

Wales have not lost three games on the bounce in the championship since the 2007 tournament when Gareth Jenkins' side went on to suffer four consecutive defeats.

Warren Gatland avoided losing three consecutive championship games during his 12 years in charge, yet it is a fate which could befall his successor Wayne Pivac just a few short months into his reign when Wales take on England at Twickenham next weekend.

"It is uncharted territory and the pressure is on," said skipper Jones.

"It does not get any easier. It is Wayne's first one [championship] but Warren, while he had a first one, had 12 years to establish himself and everyone was used to what he was about and what he did.

"From the coaches' point of view, you cannot compare. But you do not want to think about losing a third game.

"You look at the margins against Ireland and France, and I am not saying we could have or should have, but those margins are smaller and smaller the further up the tree you go.

"The comparison is a tough one, unfair from the coaching point, but as players we do not want to go into that uncharted territory."

Stepping into Gatland's shoes was always going to present a difficult challenge for Pivac.

Gatland oversaw sustained success with four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-final appearances during his long spell in charge.

Asked about the issue of taking responsibility, Jones added: "Players do that first and foremost. I take my responsibility and my performance as an individual first, then as captain, then as part of a team.

"Peel the facades and veneers away and that is the first port of call. Then you have to be process driven.

"Did we do what we said he would? Yes. If it is a better team fine, but if we have not done that we have not given ourselves the best possible chance to get the outcome.

"We are trying to play heads up and develop the style of play Wayne wants. That is a positive but we are scrutinised, and rightly so, by the scoreboard."