Rugby Stars Quiz: Emily Scarratt vs Danielle Waterman

This week sees the fourth episode our 'Rugby Stars Quiz'. A half an hour of rugby questions; some serious, others more light-hearted. It's a fun-filled 30 minutes with banter and competitiveness shown aplenty.

And up next it's a Red Roses face off, as 2019 Women's World Player of the Year Emily Scarratt takes on her former team-mate Danielle Waterman. Both won the World Cup in 2014 but who'll be lifting this trophy?

The host is Sky Sports' lead commentator of over two decades, Miles Harrison, and he asks the questions and keeps the contestants in check.

Our first episode saw Wales fly-half Dan Biggar take on England hooker Jamie George, before our second saw a 2009 Lions special between former Leinster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions No 8 Jamie Heaslip and Springbok speedster, Bryan Habana.

For our third match-up, it was rugby vs cricket as Biggar and George returned to team-up and challenge England pair Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope.

The quiz format changes slightly for each episode. Harrison explains the rules at the start so that both teams are fully prepped before going into battle. We won't spoil the fun here, though - watch it and feel free to join in and play along too.

Enjoy Episode 4!