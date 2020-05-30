Coronavirus: UK government allows live sport to return behind closed doors from June 1

With the English top flight set to resume, Liverpool need just two wins to clinch the Premier League title

The UK government has given the green light for live competitive sport to return behind closed doors "in safe and carefully controlled environments" from June 1.

Deputy Chief Medical Officers of England, Public Health England and medical experts across Olympic, Paralympic and professional sports governing bodies have contributed to the latest guidelines which have been revealed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

It follows an update last Monday from the UK Government which gave permission for "close-contact and competitive" training to resume for all sports.

The 'Stage three' of elite sport guidance stresses that there will be no spectators present at live sporting events, outlining the health and logistical processes that will need to be put in place to enable events to take place behind closed doors.

Oliver Dowden is Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

The government has published the protocols to ensure social distancing is adhered to at all times at sporting venues, stating that: "all competition delivery partners and user groups involved, from the teams and athletes, to the support staff, officials and media, must travel individually and by private transport where possible."

The announcement adds that "a screening process" will be in place for those entering venues, dressing room usage and physiotherapy treatment should be "minimised", and that medical staff must abide by advice from Public Health England regarding medical safety and the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

To ensure regulatory standards are met, elite sports organisations and competition delivery partners have been instructed to "appoint a named COVID-19 Officer to be responsible for oversight of all planning and communications."

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, said: "The wait is over. Live British sport will shortly be back on in safe and carefully controlled environments.

"This guidance provides the safe framework for sports to resume competitions behind closed doors. It is now up to individual sports to confirm they can meet these protocols and decide when it's right for them to restart.

"This is a significant moment for British sport. By working with clinicians every step of the way, we are creating the safest possible environments for everyone involved."

The top half of the Premier League with 92 games left to play

Following the announcement, Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "The Premier League welcomes the Government's announcement today.

"All major sports, including the Premier League, have been working together with the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to produce this Stage Three protocol.

"We could not have reached this point without the full support of the Government, especially DCMS, Public Health England and the Chief Medical Officer's team.

"We have provisionally planned to restart the Premier League on 17 June, but there is still much work to be done to ensure the safety of everyone involved. This includes consulting with our clubs, players and managers - along with all our other stakeholders - as the health and welfare of our participants and supporters is our priority.

"If all goes well, we will be thrilled to resume the 2019/20 season in just over two weeks' time."

0:52 Newcastle's Isaac Hayden says the club's players are happy to return to contact training and can't wait for the Premier League season to restart. Newcastle's Isaac Hayden says the club's players are happy to return to contact training and can't wait for the Premier League season to restart.

The Premier League is set to return on Wednesday, June 17 after a three-month hiatus due to the suspension of the campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal are scheduled to be the first two games when the Premier League resumes next month, with a full round of matches taking place for the first time since the restart on June 19-21.

There have been 12 positive tests recorded following the first three rounds of coronavirus testing for top-flight clubs.

Up to six people able to exercise together outdoors

The government also confirmed on Saturday that in England you will be able to exercise outside with up to five other people from different households from June 1, while maintaining a two-metre distance and adherence to social distancing guidelines.

1:44 Chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty suggests the grassroots game may need rule changes before a coronavirus vaccine is found Chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty suggests the grassroots game may need rule changes before a coronavirus vaccine is found

A safe return for competitive grassroots sport is also being worked towards, as people who play team sports are now able to train outdoors, but "anything involving physical contact is not allowed", and "outdoor gyms, playgrounds and both indoor and outdoor swimming pools" remain shut.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: "The coronavirus outbreak has demonstrated to so many of us how important exercise and fitness is, both for our physical and mental wellbeing, and I am hopeful that people will continue to make time for it as life gradually returns to normal.

"This next step will allow more of us to exercise with more people from outside our households providing social distancing is maintained.

"We are working hard to get grassroots sport back up and running safely too, so that people can reunite with their own football, rugby or cricket teammates and get back on their pitches, fields or athletic tracks. But we will only do this when it is safe and appropriate to do so, based upon scientific advice."