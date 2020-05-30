La Liga clubs free to start full training from Monday

Champions Barcelona lead La Liga by two points

La Liga has announced Spain's top two divisions can hold full training sessions from Monday for the first time since returning to activity after action was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams returned to individual training at the start of May before progressing to training in groups of up to 10 players two weeks later and groups of 14 players from last Monday.

All organised football in Spain was provisionally suspended on March 12 as the virus spread in the country, but the rate of infection has slowed significantly.

"La Liga clubs will start collective training on Monday, June 1," the league said in a statement on Saturday.

"The fourth phase, which starts next Monday, is the last step in this protocol that will lead to clubs starting competition on June 11."

⚠️ LATEST NEWS! Starting next week, the full squad can train together!! 👏👏👏 — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 30, 2020

The top flight will resume on June 11 when Sevilla take on Real Betis, with matches potentially held on every day of the week until the season is concluded on July 19.

La Liga leaders Barcelona sit two points clear of Real Madrid while only five points separate clubs competing for European qualification, in third place to seventh.