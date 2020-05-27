Arthur won't join Juventus after reiterating desire to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona's Arthur will not be joining Juventus this summer.

The 23-year-old Brazil midfielder has reiterated to both clubs that he does not want to leave the Nou Camp in the next transfer window, Sky Sports News has been told.

That message has been relayed to both the Barca and Juve hierarchies after reports emerged he was being discussed in a potential swap deal for Juve's Miralem Pjanic.

The Catalan club need to sell players to raise funds or strike part-exchange deals for new additions this summer, following a huge outlay last year and the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barca would be open to offers for a clutch of first-team players, but they will have to find a different name to tempt Juventus into a swap for the 30-year-old Bosnian.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Arthur celebrate for Barcelona

Arthur spoke out last month after being discussed in a potential part-exchange with Inter Milan for Barca's top target Lautaro Martinez, insisting "the only option I'm interested in is staying at Barcelona".

Despite reports that Quique Setien was open to Arthur leaving, Sky Sports News has also been told the head coach still sees a future for him at the club.

Arthur scored three goals and set up three more across 16 La Liga appearances in his first season since a £27m move from Brazilian side Gremio.