La Liga to resume on June 11 as president Javier Tebas announces 2020/21 season start date

La Liga will resume following a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11 with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, the government's department for sport (CSD) has confirmed.

On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gave permission for the country's top two divisions to resume from June 8.

Games are expected to be played every day up to the end of the season on July 19, with European competitions expected to be played after the end of the domestic leagues.

"At a meeting of the contact group they form alongside the CSD, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) and La Liga have agreed to the format of the final 11 rounds of fixtures of La Liga and the second division," said the statement.

"The competition will restart on the weekend of June 13 and 14, with the first match being Sevilla's game with Real Betis on Thursday June 11.

"The last round of matches will take place, provisionally and depending on the evolution of the virus, on the weekend of July 18 and 19."

La Liga president Javier Tebas earlier revealed the 2020/21 season is set to begin on September 12.

"There are more than 130 people at La Liga working so that everything can be done in a new way," Tebas told Spanish publication MARCA.

"Travel, organisation, everything."

Discussions are also ongoing between league officials over the possibility of giving fans an option to watch the original feed from the empty stadiums or an alternative one with crowds superimposed on the stands, similar to those in video games.

Champions Barcelona lead La Liga by two points from Real Madrid while there are just five points separating clubs competing for European qualification, from third to seventh spot.

La Liga fixtures

June 11

Sevilla vs Real Betis

June 12-15

Real Madrid vs Eibar

Leganes vs Real Vallodolid

Valencia vs Levante

Real Mallorca vs Barcelona

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal

Espanyol vs Alaves

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna

Granada vs Getafe

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid