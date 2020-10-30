Natasha Hunt ruled out of England's clash with Italy in Women's Six Nations

England Women head coach Simon Middleton has named his team for Sunday's Six Nations trip to Italy.

Natasha Hunt has withdrawn from the squad after returning a positive Covid-19 test. The Gloucester-Hartpury captain will isolate for 10 days before undertaking a seven-day return to play programme. There were no other positive tests returned.

Wasps FC Ladies' Claudia MacDonald will now start at scrum-half, while Leanne Riley joins the group and takes her place on the bench.

Morwenna Talling will make her debut against Italy

Loughborough Lightning's Morwenna Talling starts in the second row for her senior debut, while Abbie Ward and Marlie Packer are set for their first appearances in just under a year.

Ellie Kildunne makes her first international XVs appearance since the 33-11 win over Ireland in the 2018 Women's Six Nations.

"While we're understandably disappointed for Mo (Natasha Hunt), the health and safety of all players and staff members is paramount," said Middleton.

"The situation has been handled very well by our medical staff. All training session and training venue footage was reviewed to establish any close contacts and players were interviewed. Fortunately, no-one else needed to isolate.

Claudia MacDonald comes in at scrum-half

"Claudia is a fantastic replacement and the game gives her a chance to impress from the start.

"Earning a first cap is always a special moment. Morwenna Talling has excelled in training and club matches and we feel thoroughly deserves her opportunity.

"Despite a number of injuries, we have real depth to our squad.

"We're all pleased to see Harriet Millar-Mills back playing regularly after lengthy injury lay-offs and know the quality the likes of Alex Matthews and Helena Rowland bring.

"After a tough year for everyone, we're grateful to be preparing for international rugby again and targeting a Grand Slam."

England Women: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Jess Breach, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Amber Reed, 11 Abby Dow (Wasps FC Ladies, 10 Katy Daley-Mclean, 9 Claudia MacDonald, 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Berr, 4 Abbie Ward, 5 Morwenna Talling, 6 Poppy Cleall, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Sarah Beckett

Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Detysha Harper, 18 Shaunagh Brown, 19 Harriet Millar-Mills, 20 Alex Matthews, 21 Leanne Riley, 22 Helena Rowland, 23 Zoe Harrison



NPR: Heather Kerr