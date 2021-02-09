Johnny Sexton, James Ryan on track to play France in Six Nations, says coach Simon Easterby

Johnny Sexton had to exit Ireland's defeat in Wales on Sunday after failing a HIA, but is on track to face France

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton and vice-captain James Ryan are on track to feature in Sunday's "must-win" Six Nations clash with France, says coach Simon Easterby.

Fly-half Sexton and lock Ryan must each undergo phased return-to-play protocols having suffered head knocks during the weekend loss to Wales.

Defence coach Easterby says Ireland are preparing on the basis the influential pair can be involved in Dublin this weekend, although contingency plans have been put in place.

"As far as we are aware, that is exactly what we are planning (to have both players available)," said Easterby.

James Ryan also failed a HIA in Cardiff, departing within the first half

"Our primary focus is their health and safety, first and foremost.

"If a player - which may well be the case at some stage this week - feels like they can't complete the (protocol) stage they're in, then they obviously have to drop back a stage and that compromises their availability.

"We're aware of that and we have plans in place to potentially have to deal with that, if they come along.

"But, at the moment, we're planning they get through each stage each day and they get that one step further to making themselves available by the weekend."

Ireland endured a nightmare start to the tournament after the 14th-minute dismissal of flanker Peter O'Mahony contributed heavily to Sunday's narrow 21-16 loss in Cardiff.

Peter O'Mahony's red card - the first to an Irishman in the Six Nations - left Ireland just too much to do

That frustrating defeat has heaped pressure on the weekend visit of an exciting, in-form Les Bleus side, who thumped Italy 50-10 on Saturday.

Easterby concedes Andy Farrell's men cannot afford another setback if they are to retain hopes of winning the title.

Asked if the France match was effectively a cup final, he replied: "I think that's a good way of putting it.

"We obviously didn't get the start we would have hoped for and it puts us in a more difficult position than we think we should have been.

"But there is still a massive opportunity at the weekend, the French coming to town. An opportunity to hopefully get parity in terms of numbers on the pitch and have the opportunity to showcase what we feel like we're building.

"For us to stay alive in the competition, it's a must-win."

Sexton could not prevent Ireland slipping to defeat against Wales, despite the 14 men controlling most of the Test

Following O'Mahony's red card for a reckless hit on Wales prop Tomas Francis, head coach Farrell has bolstered his back-row options by adding Leinster forward Jack Conan to his squad.

The 28-year-old has earned 17 Test caps but not played for his country since the 2019 World Cup.

While question marks hang over Sexton's weekend availability, Farrell has resisted the temptation to increase competition for the No 10 jersey.

Easterby insists the management team are content to have Billy Burns and Ross Byrne as the only deputies, while reiterating the optimism regarding the fitness of their captain.

"Billy and Ross have been with us for the last couple of weeks. We're really comfortable with where they are at and what they can offer the team," he said.

Sexton and co are now in must-win territory after their Round 1 defeat

"I think it's credit to them the hard work that they are putting in when they are not necessarily getting the minutes with Johnny being skipper.

"It certainly wasn't a thought of ours (to add further options), partly due to the fact we believe Johnny will get through those protocols, but also we're confident and backing those guys that are in the system already."

Uncapped back row Gavin Coombes has been released from the national team camp to return to training with Munster.