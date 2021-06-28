Great Britain drawn with defending champions Fiji in Olympic sevens

Fiji celebrate beating GB in the 2016 final in Rio

Great Britain's men will face reigning champions Fiji, hosts Japan and Canada in their rugby sevens pool at next month's Tokyo Olympics.

Britain, silver medal winners in 2016, have been drawn in Pool B alongside two other top-four finishers from Rio, with Canada having clinched fourth place on their Olympics debut.

World Cup Sevens and World Series champions New Zealand are in Pool A together with Australia, Argentina and Olympic debutants Korea.

South Africa, bronze medallists in Rio, are in Pool C alongside the USA, Kenya and debutants Ireland.

Great Britain women will face World Cup Sevens and World Series title holders New Zealand, the Russian Olympic Committee team and Kenya in Pool A.

The 12 men's and 12 women's teams have been allocated to three pools of four teams, according to rankings based on performances in the World Rugby Sevens Series and other sanctioned tournaments over the past two years.

In the women's competition, gold medallists Australia are in Pool C with China, hosts Japan and the United States.

Canada, bronze medallists in Rio, are joined by France, Fiji and Brazil in Pool B.