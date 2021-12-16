Heineken Champions Cup: Friday's previews and team news

James Ryan returns to captain Leinster as Leo Cullen's side face Montpellier

We look ahead to Friday's Heineken Champions Cup matches as the second round of pool stage games gets under way with Leinster heading to Montpellier and Ulster hosting Northampton Saints…

Montpellier vs Leinster (8pm, Pool A)

Both teams have been affected by numerous positive Covid-19 tests in the build-up to this match, but as it stands the fixture is still going ahead with Leinster putting their flight to France back until Friday morning, having been due to set off on Thursday afternoon.

Even with lingering concerns over whether the clash at the GGL Stadium will be able to go ahead, both clubs named their provisional 23-man matchday squads as expected at 12pm on Thursday.

Leinster have five players potentially making their European debuts, while Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Ross Molony and Tadhg Furlong are all missing from last week's 45-20 win at home to Bath.

"It's great to see some of those young guys going so well because it's so special for the families and all the rest to have had that opportunity," Leinster head coach Leo Cullen, who does welcome James Ryan back from injury and into the second row as captain, said.

"That's one of the things that excites me most about doing the job that we do - seeing the young players come in and make their debuts in Europe."

Montpellier are aiming to bounce back from a 42-6 defeat away to Exeter Chiefs in their opening match but have lost eight of their last 11 matches against Irish sides. However, Cullen is well aware the four-time champions cannot take any opponent lightly.

"The play-off games are miles away - you've got to get there first," Cullen said. "So, in many ways, with the competition format, it feels like it's knockout rugby from the very, very start.

"It's not quite knockout rugby, but it's not far off it. Similar to that last-16, home-and-away dynamic, it's a different dynamic for us to get our head around."

Named teams

Montpellier: 15 Thomas Darmon; 14 Josua Vici, 13 Yvan Reilhac, 12 Pierre Lucas, 11 Gabriel N'gandebe; 10 Louis Foursans, 9 Gela Aprasidze; 1 Enzo Forletta, 2 Jeremie Maurouard, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Mickael Capelli, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Nico Janse van Rensburg, 7 Kelian Galletier (c), 8 Marco Tauleigne.

Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 Robert Rodgers, 18 Malik Hamadache, 19 Zach Mercer, 20 Aubin Eymeri, 21 Axel Bevia, 22 Vincent Martin, 23 Tyler Duguid.

Leinster: 15 Jimmy O'Brien; 14 Adam Byrne, 13 Jamie Osborne, 12 Ciaran Frawley, 11 James Lowe; 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Cian Healy, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Andrew Porter, 4 Ryan Baird, 5 James Ryan (c), 6 Max Deegan, 7 Dan Leavy, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Ed Byrne, 19 Vakh Abdaladze, 20 Jack Dunne, 21 Cormac Foley, 22 Tommy O'Brien, 23 Scott Penny.

Ulster vs Northampton Saints (8pm, Pool A)

Dan McFarland is eager to see Ulster build on the historic victory over Clermont last Saturday when they welcome Northampton to the Kingspan Stadium on Friday evening.

That 29-23 victory in France marked the first time the Irish province had won away to Clermont and they now aim to defend their impressive recent home record against the Saints in the second round of Champions Cup pool matches.

Ulster have won 13 out of 15 of their last home games in Europe's premier club competition and while he was impressed with his side's performance last week, head coach McFarland is wary of a backlash from the visitors following their humbling 45-14 loss at home to Racing 92.

"I thought we played really well in the way we controlled the game," McFarland said. "The bottom line is we've got a lot of lads out there who aren't maybe considered our starters but have been performing really well.

"We've got Northampton next who are going to be desperate to stay in contention after losing to Racing. We will need to be at our best and we need to keep improving to be successful in this competition."

Ulster are boosted by the return of skipper Iain Henderson in the second row, with the Ireland international being one of three changes to the team that beat Clermont.

The Saints, meanwhile, make six changes and among them is England international Courtney Lawes, who returns to the side after an impressive Autumn Nations Series campaign. However, George Furbank lines up at fly-half after Wales star Dan Biggar was forced off injured against Racing.

Northampton rugby director Chris Boyd believes last Friday's defeat to Racing at Franklin's Gardens should serve as a wake-up call for his team as they aim to boost their ambitions of reaching the knock-out stages.

"I don't know whether we were tentative, or nervous or just overpowered, but they certainly dominated that period of time," Boyd said. "We didn't adapt to the referee's interpretation [of the breakdown] and paid the price.

"We weren't smart sometimes, but I don't think we didn't try. I think we struggled to deal with their physicality and pace at times. If you aspire to improve then when you don't get it right, there's often some pretty telling lessons in there."

Named teams

Ulster: 15 Mike Lowry; 14 Craig Gilroy, 13 James Hume, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Ethan McIlroy; 10 Billy Burns, 9 John Cooney; 1 Andrew Warwick, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Marty Moore, 4 Alan O'Connor, 5 Iain Henderson (c), 6 Marcus Rea, 7 Nick Timoney, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 John Andrew, 17 Jack McGrath, 18 Tom O'Toole, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Sam Carter, 21 Nathan Doak, 22 Stewart Moore, 23 Greg Jones.

Northampton Saints: 15 Ahsee Tuala, 14 Ollie Sleightholme, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Courtnall Skosan; 10 George Furbank, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Alex Waller, 2 Mikey Haywood, 3 Ehren Painter, 4 David Ribbans, 5 Api Ratuniyarawa, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Lewis Ludlam (c), 8 Tom Wood.

Replacements: 16 James Fish, 17 Emmanuel Iyogun, 18 Conor Carey, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Tom James, 22 James Grayson, 23 Rory Hutchinson.