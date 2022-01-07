Paul O'Connell officially rules himself out of running for Munster Rugby head coach job

Paul O'Connell has officially ruled himself out of the running for the Munster head coach job, saying he "wouldn't be qualified to do it."

The Ireland forwards coach, who spent his entire playing career between 2001 and 2015 with his home province, joined Andy Farrell's coaching ticket in January 2021, overseeing wins against Scotland, England and New Zealand as part of the set-up.

Current Munster head coach Johann van Graan revealed last month he will depart the province for Bath in the Gallagher Premiership at the season's end, bringing to a close five seasons in charge.

Munster are yet to announce Van Graan's successor, but in the aftermath of his confirmed departure, former Munster and Ireland greats Ronan O'Gara and O'Connell were immediately linked.

O'Gara revealed the timing is wrong for him to leave his head coach post at La Rochelle in a column last month with the Irish Examiner, and O'Connell has now publicly withdrawn his name too.

"Well, look, I won't be doing it," O'Connell told The 2 Johnnies podcast.

"I wouldn't be qualified to do it. I was saying the other day, it's like a guy if you were good at pulling pints being asked to run the bar! They're two different things.

"I don't know who will end up doing it.

"I don't know [if end up doing it some day]. Munster is a very special thing to me. I'd have to feel very right and very qualified to go and do it.

"I just have the most amazing memories with Munster and I'd hate to ever hurt them by getting involved and not doing a good job of it."

With senior coach Stephen Larkham also departing Munster at the end of the season to return to the Brumbies in Australia and defence coach JP Ferreria also out of contract and yet to sign fresh terms, Munster could be looking to appoint at least three coaches.

Crusaders head coach Scott Roberston, London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney and Racing 92 attack coach Mike Prendergast have all been linked with various roles.

Current Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree signed a two-year contract extension earlier this week.