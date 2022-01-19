Six Nations 2022: Michael Lowry and Mack Hansen earn first Ireland call-ups

Michael Lowry is one of two uncapped players in Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad

Andy Farrell has named uncapped duo Michael Lowry and Mack Hansen in his 37-man Ireland squad for the 2022 Six Nations.

Connacht wing Hansen has been in red-hot form in the United Rugby Championship, while versatile back Lowry has impressed for Ulster.

Munster fly-half Joey Carbery has been included, despite recently being sidelined by a fractured elbow, while Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell, who won three caps in 2017, has been recalled.

James Lowe is not named in the squad, the Leinster wing has a muscle injury which has ruled him out for "a number of weeks".

Ireland 2022 Six Nations fixtures Saturday, February 5 Wales (H) 2.15pm Saturday February 12 France (A) 4.45pm Sunday, February 27 Italy (H) 3pm Saturday, March 12 England (A) 4.45pm Saturday, March 19 Scotland (H) 4.45pm

Leinster duo Harry Byrne and Ciaran Frawley, Munster wing Simon Zebo and Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey have also been dropped from Farrell's initial autumn squad.

Ireland begin the championship on Saturday, February 5 when defending champions Wales visit the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Johnny Sexton returned for Leinster in the recent Champions Cup round and will lead Ireland as captain

Fly-half Johnny Sexton will captain his country for the third successive championship after overcoming ankle and knee issues suffered in November.

"In November we challenged the group to get up to speed quickly so that the team could perform at international level, head coach Farrell said.

"We have a strong squad with competition for places across the board, there is a nice blend of experienced internationals and guys who have had their first taste of this level in the past 12 months.

"The games in November gave us a good foundation to build on and areas where we know we will have to improve," he added. "It will be an exciting championship with so many strong squads and impressive performances across the board during the autumn."

Ireland Squad

Backs: Bundee Aki, Robert Baloucoune, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, James Hume, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Michael Lowry, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose and Johnny Sexton (captain).

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O'Mahony, Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell and Josh van der Flier.

Development Player: Cian Prendergast.