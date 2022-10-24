Owen Farrell and Jonny May withdraw from England training camp in Jersey ahead of Autumn Nations Series

Owen Farrell and Jonny May have withdrawn injured from England's training camp squad ahead of the Autumn Nations Series.

Saracens fly-half Farrell (concussion) and Gloucester wing May (elbow) suffered injuries playing in the Premiership over the weekend, as did London Irish back Henry Arundell (foot), who will travel to Jersey but will be restricted to rehab work.

In their places, Sale Sharks centre Tom Roebuck has been called up to the England squad for the first time, while Newcastle Falcons wing Adam Radwan and Exeter centre Henry Slade are also included.

Eddie Jones' England squad travel to Jersey on Monday for a five-day training camp ahead of facing Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham over successive weekends next month.

The RFU confirmed on Monday that Farrell will not travel with the squad, and will follow return-to-play protocols for concussion from home.

Arundell - who made a huge impression featuring for England in their summer Test-series vs the Wallabies in Australia - does make the trip but will not be part of the training group.

Experienced campaigner May, who suffered a suspected dislocated elbow on Friday night, would appear a huge doubt for November's Tests.

The RFU also confirmed Bath prop Will Stuart will undergo rehab in Jersey for a knee injury, while former Wasps fly-half Charlie Atkinson - currently a free agent - will join the squad as a training player.