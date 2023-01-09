Owen Farrell a doubt for Six Nations start after citing for high tackle in Saracens vs Gloucester Premiership clash

Owen Farrell is a doubt for the start of England's Six Nations campaign after being cited

Owen Farrell is a doubt for the start of the Six Nations, after the England skipper was cited for a high tackle which went unpunished in the Premiership clash between Saracens and Gloucester.

"Owen Farrell, Saracens, has been cited following the game against Gloucester Rugby on Friday 6 January for dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13," the RFU confirmed on Monday.



"Farrell's hearing will take place on Tuesday 10 January at 6.30pm and will be heard by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Philip Evans with Becky Essex and Mitch Read."

The sanction for a mid-range offence is a six-week ban but if it is deemed to be at the higher end of severity, a player can be suspended for 10 weeks.

Steve Borthwick's England face Scotland in their opening Six Nations clash on Saturday February 4.

Farrell faces a disciplinary panel after his shoulder made contact with the head of Gloucester replacement Jack Clement in the 75th minute of the Premiership clash at Kingsholm.

A communication mix-up between referee Karl Dickson and TMO Claire Hodnett meant the challenge was not reviewed on the field, but citing commissioner James Hall has deemed it to be worthy of a red card, thereby triggering disciplinary proceedings.

A Farrell suspension would be a headache for new England head coach Steve Borthwick

Farrell's tackle technique has been a frequent Achilles heel and should the citing be upheld, it will be the third time Farrell has been punished for the same offence.

The three-time Lions tourist was banned for five weeks for a high tackle on Wasps player Charlie Atkinson in 2020, but the sanction was reduced from 10 weeks on account of off-field mitigating factors.

In 2016 he was suspended for two weeks for an illegal challenge on Wasps' Dan Robson during a Champions Cup semi-final.

Given his track record for dangerous tackles, on this occasion he would be unlikely to receive any mitigation that might reduce the length of any ban.