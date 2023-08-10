England team to play Wales at Twickenham: Owen Farrell returns as Steve Borthwick makes 11 changes

Owen Farrell returns to skipper England in 11 changes from starting XV that faced Wales last weekend

Owen Farrell will return to captain England as head coach Steve Borthwick makes 11 changes to his side to face Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

Farrell captains a side that sees Billy Vunipola make his first Test appearance since the autumn, having missed out on the Six Nations on form grounds and then undergone successive knee operations.

"We are very much looking forward to our return to Twickenham on Saturday, and the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again," said Borthwick, who hopes to ignite their World Cup preparations in the wake of a tame defeat in Cardiff last weekend.

"England versus Wales is always a special fixture, and we are pleased to be playing the visitors again so soon."

Vunipola is the only specialist No 8 selected in England's World Cup squad, making the Twickenham showdown a key moment in his comeback having been sidelined since April.

Following a 20-9 loss in the first of four warm-up matches, Borthwick has picked a team close to his strongest XV that also features Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes.

In the front row, loosehead prop Joe Marler joins hooker George and Will Stuart, who retains his place at tighthead. Behind them, George Martin partners Itoje in the second row to win his third England cap and his first at Twickenham.

Vice-captain Lawes is named on the blindside flank alongside Ben Earl on the openside.

Earl wins his first start for England after 15 previous appearances as a replacement, joining Saracens team-mate Vunipola to round off an all-new back row at No 8.

Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet links up with Farrell at half-back while Ollie Lawrence, the Premiership player of the season, Ollie Lawrence starts at inside centre next to Joe Marchant at 13.

Elliot Daly is named on the left wing, with 20-year-old Henry Arundell on the right and Freddie Steward keeps his place at full-back.

Among the replacements, loosehead prop Ellis Genge, who is also named as a vice captain, will win his 50th England cap when he joins the action.

Jonny Hill has been included on the bench despite not making the final 33-man squad for the World Cup

Elsewhere, Theo Dan, Dan Cole, Jack Willis, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Max Malins and Jonny Hill will all be hoping to make a difference from the bench.

Sale star Hill has been included despite not making the final 33-man squad for the World Cup and Borthwick said: "Jonny has trained with us throughout the week, and I am pleased to be able to name him in the match-day 23. I have no doubt he will provide a big impact for us off the bench."

After Wales on Saturday, England have games against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, August 19, and Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday, August 26 before the start of Rugby World Cup in France in September.

England XV to face Wales at Twickenham

Freddie Steward, Henry Arundell, Joe Marchant, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell (c), Jack van Poortvliet; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Jonny Hill, Jack Willis, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Max Malins.