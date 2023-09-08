Alex Mitchell: England scrum-half says Rugby World Cup call-up a 'dream' ahead of Argentina start

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scrum-half Alex Mitchell has been selected to start against Argentina in England's opening game of the Rugby World Cup in France Scrum-half Alex Mitchell has been selected to start against Argentina in England's opening game of the Rugby World Cup in France

Alex Mitchell, England's starting scrum-half for their Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday, has described his 'rollercoaster' call-up as a dream come true.

Mitchell was initially omitted from England's 33-man World Cup squad, only to be given a reprieve when Jack van Poortvliet suffered a tournament-ending ankle injury.

Having impressed on his first Test start against Fiji, the 26-year-old has retained half-back duties with the aim of adding zip to England's game, while Danny Care provides support from the bench.

"It has been a bit of a rollercoaster," Mitchell said. "Out of the squad and now back in, and getting a shot [Saturday].

"For me, I'm just massively excited I get an opportunity to play and put my hand up. I'm looking forward to that.

Mitchell plays his club rugby for Northampton Saints

He added: "As a kid it's what you dream of, playing at the top of the game, which is what the World Cup is.

"Starting the first game is a massive honour. My family are massively proud of me. I'm really looking forward to it and hopefully we can get the result."

Hartley: England the 'ultimate dark horses'

Former England captain Dylan Hartley gave Mitchell's inclusion his stamp of approval, describing the Northampton Saints scrum-half as almost rat-like, "always sniffing around looking for opportunities".

"I'm a huge fan," Hartley told Sky Sports News. "It's a great story of perseverance.

"We haven't seen much of Alex. He's not as old as Danny Care or Ben Youngs, or as experienced, so he plays to his own beat I suppose.

"Those other guys have been around a while, so know what they've got to do, whereas Alex is a bit greener, but that's also very exciting. I'm happy to see him play."

Hartley added: "It is a really bold call by [head coach] Steve Borthwick to go with such an inexperienced guy. But if you look around him, there's plenty of that elsewhere in the team.

"He is an amazing attacking threat. I compare him to like a little rat, he's always sniffing around looking for opportunities. He's a very instinctive player and he could spark something for England."

England are currently reeling from a run of five defeats in six Tests, while Argentina beat them 30-29 in their last meeting at Twickenham in November. But Hartley is backing tournament "ultimate dark horses" England to prevail on Saturday.

"This is such an important game," he said. "It's an opportunity for England to forget about the last month which has been disjointed and a bit clunky, and propel themselves forward into the tournament as the ultimate dark horses.

"I know there's enough experience in this England squad that, when they click, there's still a proper team to contend with.

"If they can get through Argentina, they'll have a few weeks to build before knockout rugby. As I say, they're the darkest of horses at the moment, but I'm still hopeful."