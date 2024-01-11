British and Irish Lions set to unveil plans for women's team with aim to tour New Zealand in 2027

The British and Irish Lions are set to unveil plans for a first women's tour with the aim to send a team to New Zealand for a three-Test series in 2027.

The Lions are staging a press conference in London on Tuesday, at which a trip is expected to be confirmed.

New Zealand are the current world champions but England, who would supply the bulk of any touring party, top the global rankings with Black Ferns in second.

Image: England would likely form a large part of the Lions playing squad

New Zealand have defeated England in the previous two World Cup finals, triumphing 41-32 in Belfast in 2017 and then 34-31 in Auckland in November of 2022.

Speaking in February of last year, Lions chief executive Ben Calveley said: "It is extremely positive that a British and Irish Lions women's tour is possible in the future.

"While there is much to be considered, we are committed to taking the findings of a feasibility study and working closely with our unions, as well as other stakeholders in the coming months.

"I would like to thank World Rugby and our four unions from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales for their ongoing support. There has been a strong level of collaboration since the beginning of this process, and we are all united behind exploring this project fully."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Farrell says he is very honoured to have been confirmed as the British and Irish Lions head coach for their 2025 tour to Australia

The next men's Lions tour is to Australia in 2025 with Andy Farrell announced as head coach on Thursday.

Farrell opened the door for son Owen to be part of the tour by saying that players who do not play their club rugby at home would be considered for selection.

England and Ireland only pick players who feature domestically, while Wales' current policy states players abroad must already have at least 25 caps.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Farrell has told Sky Sports 'there is no rule' which prohibits ineligible Test players from playing for the Lions, opening the door for the likes of Henry Arundell, Joe Marchant, and potentially his son Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell - who is taking a break from international rugby to prioritise his and his family's mental wellbeing - currently plays for Saracens but has been heavily linked with a switch to French side Racing 92.

"There is no rule as far as the British and Irish Lions are concerned, so everyone is available for selection if form warrants that," Farrell exclusively told Sky Sports. "Ultimately it has to be right for the team. The team comes first and that's all that matters.

"He's [Owen Farrell] a big boy, he makes decisions for what's right for himself and his family and I support him in that.

"I'm leaving that [Farrell's potential transfer to Racing 92] to the powers that be as you can imagine."