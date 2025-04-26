Women's Six Nations 2025: Results from England's Grand Slam success and Red Roses' seventh consecutive title
England Women secured a seventh Six Nations title in a row and record fourth consecutive Grand Slam by winning the 2025 edition; Red Roses edged France on the final day at the Allianz Stadium to extend their historic unbeaten run
Saturday 26 April 2025 19:56, UK
Results from the Guinness Women's Six Nations campaign, where England edged France in a final-day thriller to wrap up a fourth consecutive Grand Slam.
England claimed a seventh successive Guinness Women's Six Nations title after overcoming a nervy finish to beat France 43-42 in a top-of-the-table clash at the Allianz Stadium.
It completed another Grand Slam and their 55th win in 56 Tests, giving them confidence ahead of a home World Cup in August and September, with France ending the campaign as runners-up once again.
Round-by-round results
Saturday March 22
Ireland 15-27 France
Scotland 24-21 Wales
Sunday March 23
Saturday March 29
France 38-15 Scotland
Wales 12-67 England
Sunday March 30
Saturday April 12
France 42-12 Wales
Ireland 5-49 England
Sunday April 13
Saturday April 19
Italy 21-34 France
England 59-7 Scotland
Sunday April 20
Saturday April 26
Scotland 26-19 Ireland
England 43-42 France
Sunday April 27
Italy vs Wales (11.30am)
