Premiership Rugby clubs block England from appointing Saracens head of performance Phil Morrow

Saracens head of performance Phil Morrow has been blocked from joining the England set-up by Gallagher Premiership clubs.

The Premiership owners have voted seven to three against the move because of a perceived conflict of interest.

Morrow, who recently signed a new four-year deal at Saracens, had been identified by England boss Steve Borthwick to replace Aled Walters as head of strength and conditioning.

Walters left his England role in August to become head of athletic performance with Ireland.

England's strength and conditioning department, as part of the latest professional game agreement, would play a key role in overseeing the individual development programmes of the country's leading players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter James Cole explains who England's new defence coach Joe El-Abd is and what he could bring to the team

Saracens boss Mark McCall had urged the clubs to approve Morrow's dual role before the Premiership vote was taken, telling the BBC he hoped all parties "can come to an arrangement that suits everybody".

McCall said: "I can understand why he is in demand because he is outstanding in his field.

"Hopefully small-mindedness doesn't get in the way of a good decision."

England start their autumn fixtures against New Zealand at Twickenham on November 2 before hosting Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Borthwick recently appointed Joe El-Abd as his defence coach following the resignation of Irishman Felix Jones.

Stream rugby union and more with NOW.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.