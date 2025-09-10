Owen Farrell: Return to Test rugby with England? I have to find form with Saracens in the Premiership first

Owen Farrell has not ruled out a return to Test rugby with England but told Sky Sports he has to find form with Saracens at club level first.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports at Wednesday's BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth, Farrell touched on his international future following a shock return to the Test rugby fold with the British and Irish Lions in Australia over the summer.

The former England captain departed French club Racing 92 a year before the end of his contract in order to return to Saracens this summer on a two-year deal.

The move home means the 33-year-old is again eligible to play for Steve Borthwick's England, though he stepped away from international rugby following the 2023 Rugby World Cup citing a need to focus on his and his family's mental well-being.

"I've only been back in a week or so. We had a good break after the Lions tour, some of the lads are still away, like Jamie [George] and Ben [Earl] who are here today," Farrell told Sky Sports.

Image: Farrell has returned to Saracens for this season, and failed to rule out a return for England too in an interview with Sky Sports

"We had a good week with Saracens last week in South Africa, a bit of a pre-season trip and then we'll build it up for the first game against Newcastle which should be a cracker."

Asked if he still has international ambitions, he replied: "Well I'm going to get myself back to playing hopefully well for Saracens and enjoy myself and see where we're at."

Farrell's comments come after he confirmed to Sky Sports in June that he was "not retired" from England selection.

Back then he said: "I'm not retired. But the only thing I'm looking at now is getting back to feeling good.

"I don't ever want that [struggling with criticism] to be what people think it's like to play for England. It's not. I've loved my England career.

"I've loved my time in camp. Some of the more special games I've played have obviously been with England.

"It was just what I was going through at that time, and the accumulation of stuff. I just wanted to make sure that I was doing the right thing.

"This time dealing with myself and having time to reflect on myself has just made me more clear on what I want, what I want to be, how I want to be, and I'm working towards that."

Image: Farrell made a shock return to Test rugby with the British and Irish Lions over the summer

Farrell: First tee is all that's on my mind!

At Wentworth, Farrell revealed he was in a group with fellow Lions fly-half Finn Russell and Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

"It's a good group, hopefully we can do alright," he said.

"I think he's [Russell] alright at everything. I've just been hitting some balls with him in a net over there and as you can imagine he's pretty relaxed about it all.

Image: Farrell departed his contract with Racing 92 a year early to return to the Premiership with Saracens

"The first tee is all that's on my mind at the minute! We're off from the first as well so that's my first shot. I'm going to try and get some more drives in before I get out there.

"I'm not too bad [at golf], I'm mad for it but I don't get to play as often as I'd like to so we'll see how we go."